Le Paris FC s'offre Diego Coppola

Bouaddi
paris l'a deja aligné le reste si tu l'a pas vu aligner comment tu peux savoir que c'est l'equipe type mdr
Coco pour moi c'est VRAIMENT chiant car on sent très vite lorsqu'il n'est pas là.
Grave ... il fait vraiment pitié lui.
"le prodige de l'OL"... 🤣😂🤣 Le prodige du Real...
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|45
|19
|14
|3
|2
|41
|15
|26
|43
|19
|14
|1
|4
|33
|16
|17
|38
|19
|12
|2
|5
|44
|20
|24
|36
|19
|11
|3
|5
|32
|20
|12
|32
|19
|10
|2
|7
|34
|29
|5
|31
|19
|8
|7
|4
|30
|27
|3
|30
|19
|9
|3
|7
|32
|23
|9
|29
|19
|8
|5
|6
|31
|23
|8
|25
|19
|6
|7
|6
|25
|30
|-5
|24
|19
|7
|3
|9
|28
|33
|-5
|23
|19
|6
|5
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|22
|19
|6
|4
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|21
|19
|6
|3
|10
|25
|36
|-11
|20
|19
|5
|5
|9
|24
|32
|-8
|20
|19
|4
|8
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|14
|19
|3
|5
|11
|18
|34
|-16
|12
|19
|3
|3
|13
|14
|29
|-15
|12
|19
|3
|3
|13
|21
|45
|-24
🚨💙🤍 Paris FC agree deal to sign Diego Coppola on loan from Brighton, here we go! The Italian centre back has been authorized to travel today by #BHAFC with Paris FC set to book medical.