ICONSPORT_283417_0002
Diego Coppola

Le Paris FC s'offre Diego Coppola

Paris FC28 janv. , 13:06
parClaude Dautel
0
Plutôt discret sur le marché des transferts cet hiver, le Paris FC s'offre un premier renfort en la personne de Diego Coppola.
Fabrizio Romano l'officialise ce mercredi midi, Brighton a accepté de prêter Diego Coppola, son défenseur central italien, au Paris FC. Ce dernier est attendu dans la journée pour passer sa visite médicale et signer son contrat. Agé de 22 ans, l'international italien était arrivé à Brighton en provenance de Vérone pour 11ME l'été dernier.
0
Articles Recommandés
ICONSPORT_279860_0062
TV

TV : Ligue1+ grille BeInSports pour diffuser la Coupe du monde !

ICONSPORT_277063_0573
OL

OL : Yaremchuk nouveau buteur de Lyon, c'est fait

ICONSPORT_283063_0088
OL

OL : Tolisso blessé, Fonseca annonce une grosse tuile

ICONSPORT_279541_0043
OM

OM : De Zerbi menace un de ses joueurs

Fil Info

28 janv. , 14:00
TV : Ligue1+ grille BeInSports pour diffuser la Coupe du monde !
28 janv. , 13:40
OL : Yaremchuk nouveau buteur de Lyon, c'est fait
28 janv. , 13:20
OL : Tolisso blessé, Fonseca annonce une grosse tuile
28 janv. , 13:20
OM : De Zerbi menace un de ses joueurs
28 janv. , 13:00
ASSE : Horneland annonce son départ de Saint-Etienne
28 janv. , 12:40
OL : Endrick déjà détourné par le PSG !
28 janv. , 12:20
OM : Du nouveau dans le dossier Abdelli
28 janv. , 12:00
PSG : L'Arabie Saoudite fait l'offre du siècle pour Dembélé

Derniers commentaires

PSG : Un dernier gros coup au mercato, Luis Enrique confirme

Bouaddi

OL : Tolisso blessé, Fonseca annonce une grosse tuile

paris l'a deja aligné le reste si tu l'a pas vu aligner comment tu peux savoir que c'est l'equipe type mdr

OL : Tolisso blessé, Fonseca annonce une grosse tuile

Coco pour moi c'est VRAIMENT chiant car on sent très vite lorsqu'il n'est pas là.

OL : Tolisso blessé, Fonseca annonce une grosse tuile

Grave ... il fait vraiment pitié lui.

OL : Endrick déjà détourné par le PSG !

"le prodige de l'OL"... 🤣😂🤣 Le prodige du Real...

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
45191432411526
2
Lens
43191414331617
3
O. Marseille
38191225442024
4
O. Lyonnais
36191135322012
5
LOSC Lille
3219102734295
6
Rennes
311987430273
7
Strasbourg
301993732239
8
Toulouse
291985631238
9
Lorient
25196762530-5
10
Monaco
24197392833-5
11
Angers SCO
23196582025-5
12
Brest
22196492431-7
13
Nice
211963102536-11
14
Paris
20195592432-8
15
Le Havre
20194871624-8
16
Nantes
141935111834-16
17
Auxerre
121933131429-15
18
Metz
121933132145-24

Loading