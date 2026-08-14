Ferran Torres

PSG : Les petites stats de Dembélé ont convaincu Ferran Torres

PSG14 août , 19:00
parEric Bethsy
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Après de longues négociations, le Paris Saint-Germain et le FC Barcelone ont fini par s’entendre sur le transfert de Ferran Torres. De son côté, l’attaquant espagnol avait déjà donné son accord aux Parisiens, notamment grâce au temps de jeu de ses futurs concurrents.
Après le jeune gardien Alessandro Longoni, Maghnes Akliouche et Lucas Digne, le Paris Saint-Germain devrait bientôt annoncer sa quatrième recrue de l’été. Il s’agira probablement de Ferran Torres qui fait l’objet d’un accord définitif avec le FC Barcelone. Au terme de longues discussions, les deux clubs ont fini par s’arrêter sur un prix aux alentours de 50 millions d’euros. Le deal satisfait toutes les parties concernées, à commencer par le Blaugrana qui attendait impatiemment.

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Accord trouvé, Ferran Torres va signer 5 ans au PSGAccord trouvé, Ferran Torres va signer 5 ans au PSG
Autorisé à ne pas reprendre l’entraînement avec le Barça, l’attaquant entré dans la dernière année de son contrat était déjà parvenu à un accord avec les Parisiens. Avant même la fin de la Coupe du monde 2026, l’international espagnol laissait filtrer son attirance pour le double champion d’Europe. Il faut dire que le Paris Saint-Germain présente quelques avantages non négligeables. Sans parler de l’aspect salarial, Ferran Torres aura l’opportunité de travailler à nouveau avec son ancien sélectionneur Luis Enrique. L’entraîneur parisien apprécie beaucoup sa polyvalence et considère son profil idéal pour compenser le départ de Gonçalo Ramos à l’AC Milan.
Le héros de la finale du Mondial aurait pu s’inquiéter à l’idée de devenir la simple doublure d’Ousmane Dembélé. Mais le futur Parisien s’est bien renseigné. Selon le compte The Touchline | T, Ferran Torres a constaté que les titulaires du Paris Saint-Germain étaient souvent préservés pour les grands rendez-vous. Il est vrai que la saison dernière, le Ballon d’Or n’a débuté que 11 matchs de Ligue 1. Avec ce genre de rotation, l’ancien joueur de Manchester City s’attend donc à obtenir un temps de jeu important, même si ses minutes passées sur le terrain ne concerneront sans doute pas les principales affiches.
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Derniers commentaires

BeIN Sports achète les droits d'Arsenal-Manchester City

BeinSport a fait un effort et c'est tant mieux pour les abonnés.

OM-Atletico : Walid Acherchour a adoré ces deux Marseillais

Si Paixao et Gouiri partent et surtout le premier, l'OM jouera la deuxième partie du tableau et rien d'autre.

L’Atlético bat l’OM, Balerdi a vécu un enfer

Bizarre aucune troll... Bien joué l'OM La saison est lancé place au championnat 👊⚽

Officiel : Athekame prêté à l’OL par le Milan AC

Le meilleur reste à venir !... ^^

L'OL prévient la Roma, c'est tarif réduit pour Fofana

C'est à dire qu'on en sait rien .. ni toi, ni moi ni l'autre desurcon ... Ca peut être 20, 25 comme 10 ou 15 ... ou 17 avec bonus etc.

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats

Regular Season

ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1Olympique Marseille logo
O. Marseille
00000000
2Olympique Lyonnais logo
O. Lyonnais
00000000
3Brest logo
Brest
00000000
4Lens logo
Lens
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5Toulouse logo
Toulouse
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6Nice logo
Nice
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7Paris Saint Germain logo
Paris Saint Germain
00000000
8Rennes logo
Rennes
00000000
9Strasbourg logo
Strasbourg
00000000
10LOSC Lille logo
LOSC Lille
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11Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO
00000000
12Le Havre logo
Le Havre
00000000
13Auxerre logo
Auxerre
00000000
14Paris logo
Paris
00000000
15Monaco logo
Monaco
00000000
16Troyes logo
Troyes
00000000
17Le Mans logo
Le Mans
00000000
18Lorient logo
Lorient
00000000

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