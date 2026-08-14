PSG : Les petites stats de Dembélé ont convaincu Ferran Torres

🚨💣 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Sources close to Ferran Torres have revealed that he chose to go to PSG because he thinks he'll get a lot of playtime. He assessed how PSG rotates their starting team and noticed that the main stars don't play a lot of games during the regular season but

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