PSG : Les petites stats de Dembélé ont convaincu Ferran Torres

BeinSport a fait un effort et c'est tant mieux pour les abonnés.
Si Paixao et Gouiri partent et surtout le premier, l'OM jouera la deuxième partie du tableau et rien d'autre.
Bizarre aucune troll... Bien joué l'OM La saison est lancé place au championnat 👊⚽
Le meilleur reste à venir !... ^^
C'est à dire qu'on en sait rien .. ni toi, ni moi ni l'autre desurcon ... Ca peut être 20, 25 comme 10 ou 15 ... ou 17 avec bonus etc.
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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🚨💣 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Sources close to Ferran Torres have revealed that he chose to go to PSG because he thinks he'll get a lot of playtime. He assessed how PSG rotates their starting team and noticed that the main stars don't play a lot of games during the regular season but