Man City fixe un prix, le PSG veut Cherki gratuit

mico378631 octobre 2026 à 20:53+ 641 Ne te fatigues pas c'est un encore un bruit de couloir.
Ne te fatigues pas c'est un encore un bruit de couloir.
Primo, Cherki n'a pas envie d'aller au PSG et ce club prend ses désirs pour des réalités. Gratuit non mais...
Attendons !Il est revenu à un bon niveau mais il faut qu'il confirme
Encore
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|20
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21
|10
|11
|18
|9
|5
|3
|1
|12
|6
|6
|16
|9
|5
|1
|3
|20
|19
|1
|15
|8
|4
|3
|1
|11
|7
|4
|14
|8
|4
|2
|2
|13
|7
|6
|14
|8
|4
|2
|2
|13
|9
|4
|14
|9
|4
|2
|3
|13
|12
|1
|13
|9
|4
|1
|4
|16
|13
|3
|12
|8
|4
|0
|4
|18
|13
|5
|12
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|6
|1
|10
|8
|2
|4
|2
|12
|11
|1
|10
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|18
|-6
|9
|8
|2
|3
|3
|14
|12
|2
|8
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|15
|-6
|7
|8
|1
|4
|3
|11
|16
|-5
|7
|8
|2
|1
|5
|12
|18
|-6
|5
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|16
|-11
|2
|9
|0
|2
|7
|9
|20
|-11
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🚨 Manchester City have slapped a €90M price tag on Rayan Cherki amid growing interest from PSG and Real Madrid. Both European giants are monitoring the French attacking midfielder ahead of the January transfer window. (Source: @caughtoffside)