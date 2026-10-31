Man City fixe un prix, le PSG veut Cherki gratuit

Man City fixe un prix, le PSG veut Cherki gratuit

PSG
parEric Bethsy
10
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Malgré le transfert avorté en 2024, le Paris Saint-Germain s’intéresse toujours à Rayan Cherki. Une opportunité se présentera l’été prochain puisque Manchester City a fixé le prix de son milieu offensif. Mais le club de la capitale ambitionne plutôt de récupérer le Français sans avoir à débourser un centime.
Le Paris Saint-Germain n’est pas rancunier. Remonté après le revirement de situation en 2024, lorsque Rayan Cherki avait fait capoter son transfert à la dernière minute, le double champion d’Europe revient à la charge pour le Français. Le club de la capitale a pu constater que le milieu offensif avait franchi un cap sous les couleurs de Manchester City. Et surtout, il n’a pas échappé aux Parisiens que les Citizens étaient sous la menace en Angleterre.

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Rappelons que l’écurie mancunienne a été reconnue coupable de 114 infractions au règlement financier de la Premier League. Une mauvaise conduite qui pourrait bien lui coûter une pénalité de points synonyme de relégation en Championship au terme de la saison. Dans ce cas, Manchester City serait contraint de laisser filer ses meilleurs joueurs, y compris Rayan Cherki dont le prix serait déjà fixé. Selon les informations de Caughtoffside, le cador anglais serait disposé à transférer son meneur de jeu pour 90 millions d’euros l’été prochain.
Le montant semble raisonnable et à la portée de clubs comme le Real Madrid, annoncé en concurrence avec le Paris Saint-Germain sur ce dossier. Mais au lieu de préparer le chèque, la direction francilienne a un autre plan en tête. Le club dirigé par Nasser Al-Khelaïfi préfère attendre de connaître les sanctions infligées à Manchester City. Certaines punitions pourraient autoriser les joueurs mancuniens à rompre leur contrat, ce qui permettrait au Paris Saint-Germain de récupérer l’ancien joueur de l’Olympique Lyonnais libre. On n’y est pas encore, mais il s’agirait d’un coup de maître.
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Derniers commentaires

Man City fixe un prix, le PSG veut Cherki gratuit

mico378631 octobre 2026 à 20:53+ 641 Ne te fatigues pas c'est un encore un bruit de couloir.

Man City fixe un prix, le PSG veut Cherki gratuit

Ne te fatigues pas c'est un encore un bruit de couloir.

Man City fixe un prix, le PSG veut Cherki gratuit

Primo, Cherki n'a pas envie d'aller au PSG et ce club prend ses désirs pour des réalités. Gratuit non mais...

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Attendons !Il est revenu à un bon niveau mais il faut qu'il confirme

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Encore

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats

Saison régulière

ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1Paris Saint Germain logo
Paris Saint Germain
209621211011
2LOSC Lille logo
LOSC Lille
1895311266
3Rennes logo
Rennes
16951320191
4Monaco logo
Monaco
1584311174
5Olympique Lyonnais logo
O. Lyonnais
1484221376
6Paris logo
Paris
1484221394
7Nice logo
Nice
14942313121
8Lens logo
Lens
13941416133
9Olympique Marseille logo
O. Marseille
12840418135
10Lorient logo
Lorient
128332761
11Toulouse logo
Toulouse
10824212111
12Auxerre logo
Auxerre
1083141218-6
13Brest logo
Brest
9823314122
14Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO
88224915-6
15Le Mans logo
Le Mans
781431116-5
16Strasbourg logo
Strasbourg
782151218-6
17Troyes logo
Troyes
58125516-11
18Le Havre logo
Le Havre
29027920-11

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