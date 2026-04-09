Le geste fou de Vitinha 30 minutes après PSG-Liverpool

corriger, merci
J'y crois moyen, par contre Raymond Domenech ça aurait de la gueule!
et toi t es un connard, et ça change quoi?
woow. le pire c est que tu penses que c est drole.....je plains ta famille. one man show?
pfff que vous etes cons avec vos "sardines". personne ne vous appelle les quenelles. vous trouvez ça intelligent serieusement?
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|63
|27
|20
|3
|4
|61
|23
|38
|59
|28
|19
|2
|7
|54
|27
|27
|50
|28
|15
|5
|8
|45
|34
|11
|49
|28
|15
|4
|9
|55
|37
|18
|49
|28
|15
|4
|9
|49
|39
|10
|48
|28
|14
|6
|8
|41
|29
|12
|47
|28
|13
|8
|7
|47
|40
|7
|43
|28
|12
|7
|9
|46
|34
|12
|38
|28
|9
|11
|8
|38
|42
|-4
|37
|28
|10
|7
|11
|39
|35
|4
|36
|28
|10
|6
|12
|37
|43
|-6
|33
|28
|9
|6
|13
|24
|37
|-13
|32
|28
|7
|11
|10
|33
|44
|-11
|28
|28
|6
|10
|12
|23
|36
|-13
|27
|28
|7
|6
|15
|33
|55
|-22
|23
|28
|5
|8
|15
|23
|37
|-14
|18
|27
|4
|6
|17
|24
|45
|-21
|15
|28
|3
|6
|19
|25
|60
|-35
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Vitinha had been waiting 20 minutes by the side of the pitch that the Liverpool subs finished their fitness session on the pitch to swap his shirt with Trey Nyoni, who he promised to give his shirt to during the game! What a guy!