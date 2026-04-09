ICONSPORT_363888_0172

Le geste fou de Vitinha 30 minutes après PSG-Liverpool

PSG09 avr. , 8:00
parGuillaume Conte
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Il n'y a pas que sur le terrain que Vitinha a la classe. Le joueur portugais a tenu sa promesse d'échanger son maillot avec un jeune de Liverpool, quitte à l'attendre pendant plusieurs dizaines de minutes.
Toujours aussi actif dans le coeur du jeu mais peut-être moins précis et tranchant que d’habitude, Vitinha a néanmoins livré une nouvelle prestation pleine ce mercredi soir avec le PSG face à Liverpool. S’il n’a pas pu trop s’approcher de la surface de réparation des Reds, il a organisé le jeu comme il aime le faire, touchant le ballon à quasiment 150 reprises dans le match, soit plus que le total des milieux de terrain de Liverpool.

Vitinha attend sagement les remplaçants de Liverpool

L’omniprésent Vitinha n’était visiblement pas totalement fatigué de son match plein puisque, quelques minutes après la fin du match, après avoir célébré la victoire avec ses coéquipiers, il est ressorti pieds nus sur la pelouse du Parc des Princes. L’international portugais s’est assis au bord du terrain pendant que les remplaçants de Liverpool faisaient leur décrassage. C’était notamment le cas du jeune Trey Nyoni, entré dans les arrêts de jeu et avec qui il avait convenu de lui donner son maillot.
Le milieu de terrain anglais n’a pas pu procéder à l’échange au coup de sifflet, et ne s’attendait probablement pas à voir le joueur du PSG attendre pendant 20 minutes sur le bord du terrain qu’il ait fini sa séance. Mais c’est bien ce qu’il s’est passé, relate le journaliste d’ESPN Julien Laurens, présent au Parc des Princes pour cette rencontre. On y voit Vitinha saluer les joueurs de Liverpool, et même les commentateurs et consultants au bord du terrain, avant d'enfin procéder à l'échange de maillots avec un Trey Nuoni visiblement à moitié surpris tout de même. Un geste de grande classe qui n’étonnera pas les suiveurs de Vitinha, qui savent que l’ancien du FC Porto a su rester quelqu’un de simple malgré les sollicitations et les projecteurs braqués sur lui depuis qu’il a explosé au PSG.
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Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
63272034612338
2
Lens
59281927542727
3
LOSC Lille
50281558453411
4
O. Marseille
49281549553718
5
Monaco
49281549493910
6
O. Lyonnais
48281468412912
7
Rennes
4728138747407
8
Strasbourg
43281279463412
9
Lorient
382891183842-4
10
Toulouse
37281071139354
11
Brest
3628106123743-6
12
Angers SCO
332896132437-13
13
Paris
3228711103344-11
14
Le Havre
2828610122336-13
15
Nice
272876153355-22
16
Auxerre
232858152337-14
17
Nantes
182746172445-21
18
Metz
152836192560-35

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