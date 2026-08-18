Accord avec un joueur du PSG, Liverpool prend la parole

Oui oui red13 occupes toi de ton pauvre club de looser trou du Q
Oui c est vrai que tu dois être un sacré champion d’orthographe toi et, a priori, pas que, t es un champion tout court, t es meme mon champion à moi 😂 allez arrêtes un peu ta comédie Reds13, sinon je vais le dire à ton assistante sociale
Ils nous faut un maximum de points UEFA
Réponds pas alors ducon
Ta gueule, tu comprends rien
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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Not only Bradley #Barcola: #Liverpool are also in advanced talks to try to sign the young winger Ibrahim #Mbaye (born in 2008) from #PSG. Ready for him a very rich salary for a contract until 2031. #transfers #LFC