Accord avec un joueur du PSG, Liverpool prend la parole

Accord avec un joueur du PSG, Liverpool prend la parole

PSG18 août , 13:30
parGuillaume Conte
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Liverpool travaille sur deux dossiers en même temps au PSG. Celui menant à Ibrahim Mbaye est également chaud, même si les Reds ont fait comprendre qu'ils ne voulaient pas paraitre présomptueux.
Il n’y a pas que Bradley Barcola comme joueur du PSG dans le viseur de Liverpool. Les Reds rêvent de faire un incroyable coup double en recrutant également Ibrahim Mbaye. Moins connu que son coéquipier français, le Sénégalais est une véritable pépite qui s’est mis en avant à la Coupe du monde avec les Lions de la Teranga. Un peu en froid avec Luis Enrique depuis son retour de la dernière Coupe d’Afrique des Nations, l’ailier se voit partir depuis plusieurs mois, son statut de joueur du bout du banc de touche ne l’intéressant clairement pas.
Ce lundi, RMC a annoncé un accord entre Liverpool et Mbaye pour son futur contrat, d’une durée de cinq ans, avec un salaire forcément largement augmenté par rapport à ce qu’il touche actuellement à Paris. Mais ce mardi, nouveau rebondissement dans ce dossier pour un club de Liverpool qui sait qu’il est très difficile de négocier avec le PSG. Pour The Athletic, un haut dirigeant des Reds a assuré qu’il n’avait aucun accord contractuel avec Ibrahim Mbaye, et qu’il y avait un simple intérêt pour le Sénégalais. Informateur italien qui suit ces dossiers de près, Nicolo Schira précise en effet qu’il y a « des discussions très avancées », mais pas forcément un accord entre le joueur né en 2008 et le club anglais.
Dans ce dossier, Liverpool doit faire attention à ne pas froisser le PSG, qui se veut très gourmand. A la fois pour Bradley Barcola pour qui Paris réclame quasiment 170 ME, mais aussi pour Mbaye, qui n’a clairement pas la réputation, le temps de jeu et la valeur de son coéquipier français, mais qui est tout de même évalué à 50 ME par le PSG.
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Derniers commentaires

Le PSG accepte de vendre Barcola, son prix va exploser

Oui oui red13 occupes toi de ton pauvre club de looser trou du Q

PSG : Ibrahim Mbaye et Liverpool, accord trouvé

Oui c est vrai que tu dois être un sacré champion d’orthographe toi et, a priori, pas que, t es un champion tout court, t es meme mon champion à moi 😂 allez arrêtes un peu ta comédie Reds13, sinon je vais le dire à ton assistante sociale

Ce club crache sur l’UEFA, l’OL va le payer cher

Ils nous faut un maximum de points UEFA

L'OL dit oui à un prêt bancal, Fofana file à Rome

Réponds pas alors ducon

L'OL dit oui à un prêt bancal, Fofana file à Rome

Ta gueule, tu comprends rien

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