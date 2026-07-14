Mondial 2026 : Balogun accuse Trump d'avoir éliminé les USA

Mon pronostic : France 3 - 1 Espagne (2 buts de Michael Olise et 1 but de Kylian Mbappé - Pour l'Espagne : 1 but de Lamine Yamal). Allez Les Bleus !!!!!!
Tu t'es perdu dans ton copier coller johnny
Allez la France ⚽
https://scontent-cdg6-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.99422-6/748740467_1558754115941187_5477259204943776455_n.png?stp=dst-jpg_tt6&cstp=mx1024x1536&ctp=s1024x1536&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=127cfc&_nc_ohc=xRsr369HCD4Q7kNvwEFZgxa&_nc_oc=AdpG73Gsu3gMy-XdzFhoecRTW3gTmsxSqdEjclX98lqihT6QZIwI8p40FeM6W65kgAo&_nc_zt=14&_nc_ht=scontent-cdg6-1.xx&_nc_gid=0aWRZGNtrxk5Lw-9VGwrYw&_nc_ss=7b2a8&oh=00_AQBgrXWlu1uFA7BVaJdRCE9S4TZj7bjdXtda-kD7ASb5KA&oe=6A5C5ED4
Lors du dernier match on avait une défense : T.Hernandez - Lenglet - Konaté - Kalulu. Je pense que ce soir ce sera très très différent avec Digne - Upamecano - Saliba - Koundé
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|76
|34
|24
|4
|6
|74
|29
|45
|70
|34
|22
|4
|8
|66
|35
|31
|61
|34
|18
|7
|9
|52
|37
|15
|60
|34
|18
|6
|10
|53
|40
|13
|59
|34
|18
|5
|11
|63
|45
|18
|59
|34
|17
|8
|9
|59
|50
|9
|54
|34
|16
|6
|12
|60
|54
|6
|53
|34
|15
|8
|11
|58
|47
|11
|45
|34
|11
|12
|11
|48
|51
|-3
|44
|33
|12
|8
|13
|47
|46
|1
|44
|34
|11
|11
|12
|47
|50
|-3
|39
|34
|10
|9
|15
|43
|55
|-12
|36
|34
|9
|9
|16
|29
|48
|-19
|35
|34
|7
|14
|13
|32
|44
|-12
|34
|34
|8
|10
|16
|34
|44
|-10
|32
|34
|7
|11
|16
|37
|60
|-23
|23
|33
|5
|8
|20
|29
|52
|-23
|17
|34
|3
|8
|23
|32
|76
|-44
Loading
My debut World Cup… it hurts to wait 4 years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer. I want to say sorry to our fans it was not good enough when it mattered most and we let you down Soccer in America will only become bigger the belief, the talent, and the