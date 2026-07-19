L’Espagne a essayé de virer Trump, il n'a rien lâché

Donald Trump allowed to carry the World Cup trophy onto the podium and remain on it for the lift. Not quite as prominent as the Club World Cup, but still next to the Spain team as Rodri lifted the trophy.🏆

Ben Jacobs @ JacobsBen Exclusive: Donald Trump will be allowed to lift the World Cup trophy with the winning team, as he did at the Club World Cup. Trump will present the 2026 champions with the trophy on July 19 at MetLife Stadium alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.🏆 talksport.com/football/world…