L’Espagne a essayé de virer Trump, il n'a rien lâché

Le Barça champion du monde pour la deuxième fois, Yamal BO, Cubarsi meilleur jeune et Messi le GOAT pour l'éternité. Le jeu est terminé hahhahahahhahahhahahaahagahahhahahahahhahahahabahahavahavahavvahhaha
Paredes a toujours été une petite tepu. Même quand il était en France.
A 40 ans il a fait un beau mondial 8 buts 4 passe decesif c'est beau, y a pas beaucoup de joueurs qui auraient fait mieux a son âge
On donne pas le BO a ceux qui gagne le mondial, le titre du BO est distribué par l UEFA, L UEFA donne la priorité à la LDC en priorité
Fabian Ruiz le seul a avoir gagné la CL et le mondial
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|76
|34
|24
|4
|6
|74
|29
|45
|70
|34
|22
|4
|8
|66
|35
|31
|61
|34
|18
|7
|9
|52
|37
|15
|60
|34
|18
|6
|10
|53
|40
|13
|59
|34
|18
|5
|11
|63
|45
|18
|59
|34
|17
|8
|9
|59
|50
|9
|54
|34
|16
|6
|12
|60
|54
|6
|53
|34
|15
|8
|11
|58
|47
|11
|45
|34
|11
|12
|11
|48
|51
|-3
|44
|33
|12
|8
|13
|47
|46
|1
|44
|34
|11
|11
|12
|47
|50
|-3
|39
|34
|10
|9
|15
|43
|55
|-12
|36
|34
|9
|9
|16
|29
|48
|-19
|35
|34
|7
|14
|13
|32
|44
|-12
|34
|34
|8
|10
|16
|34
|44
|-10
|32
|34
|7
|11
|16
|37
|60
|-23
|23
|33
|5
|8
|20
|29
|52
|-23
|17
|34
|3
|8
|23
|32
|76
|-44
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Donald Trump allowed to carry the World Cup trophy onto the podium and remain on it for the lift. Not quite as prominent as the Club World Cup, but still next to the Spain team as Rodri lifted the trophy.🏆
Exclusive: Donald Trump will be allowed to lift the World Cup trophy with the winning team, as he did at the Club World Cup. Trump will present the 2026 champions with the trophy on July 19 at MetLife Stadium alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.🏆 talksport.com/football/world…