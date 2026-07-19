ICONSPORT_370193_1043

La FIFA et Trump incitent l’Argentine à revendiquer les Malouines

Mondial 202619 juil. , 15:00
parGuillaume Conte
13
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La polémique des revendications politiques de l'Argentine après le match contre l'Angleterre a été balayée par la Maison Blanche, qui semble diriger cette Coupe du monde. L'Argentine est même invité à exprimer ses opinions politiques en finale. 
Les revendications politiques dans les matchs de football sont interdites par la FIFA et valent une suspension à leurs auteurs ces dernières années. Pour l’Argentine, c’est différent. Pour avoir affiché une banderole indiquant que les Iles Malouines étaient argentines, alors qu’elles appartiennent au Royaume-Uni. Dans une rivalité qui dure depuis des décennies et la guerre de 1982, l’Argentine pouvait craindre une sanction ou une suspension de ses joueurs, comme le prévoit le règlement. 

La Maison Blanche approuve le mélange football et politique

Mais selon les informations de Sky Sports, non seulement les joueurs argentins qui ont déployé cette banderole ne risqueront rien, mais en plus la demande de l’Argentine de pouvoir la déployer en cas de victoire en finale a été approuvée par l’instance mondiale. C’est même la Maison Blanche et donc Donald Trump qui ont donné le « feu vert » à cette manifestation très politisée, puisque les habitants des Malouines veulent à 99 % rester comme territoire britannique, malgré leur proximité géographique avec l’Argentine. 
Une décision qui risque de créer un dangereux précédent. Jusqu’à présent, les différents joueurs à avoir effectué un geste politique, ou à revendiquer un territoire pour leur nation, ont été suspendu entre deux matchs et 10 mois. La politisation du football étant visiblement possible désormais, cela pourrait causer l’apparition de banderoles autour de conflits de territoires, en Afrique, en Asie mais aussi dans l’Europe de l’Est. Un choix étonnant de la part de la FIFA, qui semble sous la coupe de Donald Trump, le véritable boss du football mondial depuis que le Mondial a été attribué à son pays. 
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Derniers commentaires

Genesio dévoile la nouvelle attaque de l’OM

Alors dijaya vous jouez toujours le titre cette annee ????😄 car ça commence a etre long....

PSG : Le concurrent de Hakimi, c’est Jules Koundé

Bof ... bof.... Bof...

PSG : La blessure qui change tout

Il y a bien un club anglais qui mettra 35/40 bar minimum

La FIFA et Trump incitent l’Argentine à revendiquer les Malouines

Oui comme ceux de Jersey et Guernesey.

La FIFA et Trump incitent l’Argentine à revendiquer les Malouines

C'est idiot tout ça. Les habitants de ces îles demandent juste qu'on leur fiche la paix. Pas à changer de tutelle

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