ICONSPORT_261764_1107

France-Espagne mardi à 15h, ça fait scandale aux Etats-Unis

Mondial 202611 juil. , 22:30
parClaude Dautel
1
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Programmée mardi soir à 21 heures en Europe, la demi-finale entre l'équipe de France et l'Espagne sera diffusée à l'heure idéale dans les deux pays concernés. Mais aux États-Unis, cela fait scandale.
Pays hôte du Mondial 2026, les Etats-Unis ne sont plus favorisés par les horaires des dernières rencontres de la compétition. Ainsi, mardi, le choc entre les Bleus et la Roja sera diffusé en direct à partir de 15 heures, sachant que contrairement à la France, le 14 juillet n'est pas férié outre-Atlantique. De quoi susciter de vives critiques de la part des amateurs américains de football, lesquels estiment que la FIFA se moque ouvertement de l'intérêt du public nord-américain pour le football. Car autant l'heure de la rencontre serait compréhensible le week-end, comme ce sera d'ailleurs le cas pour la finale, qui se jouera le dimanche 19 juillet à 21h en France (15h aux USA), autant faire jouer une demi-finale à 15 heures en semaine n'est pas accepté.

Les Etats-Unis ne comprennent pas cette programmation

Patron d'une boîte impliquée dans le sport professionnel, Rob Pizzola a résumé l'avis de nombreux fans de football nord-américain. « Je n’arrive pas à croire que la demi-finale France-Espagne soit à 15h un mardi. Un après-midi en semaine. L’Amérique du Nord accueille cette Coupe du monde. Mettre la finale à 15h le dimanche… bon… c’est le week-end. Mais programmer une demi-finale à 15h un jour de travail pour accommoder l’Europe pendant que les Nord-Américains se font avoir, c’est une blague. Et avant que quelqu’un dise que beaucoup de matchs du tournoi ont eu lieu l’après-midi, ce n’est pas le sujet. C’est une IMMENSE demi-finale. Quand on est pays hôte, les matchs phares passent à l’heure de grande écoute. C’est comme ça que fonctionnent les JO, c’est comme ça que les Coupes du monde passées ont fonctionné. Le marché hôte a droit à la vitrine. L'Amérique du Nord accueille et s’est fait zapper pour un match de l’après-midi en semaine. Quel est même l’intérêt d’accueillir cette compétition? » s'étonne Rob Pizzola.
On attend désormais de savoir comment seront programmés les prochains Jeux olympiques d'été 2030 qui auront lieu à Los Angeles, où le décalage horaire n'est pas de six heures avec l'Europe mais de neuf heures (à la date d'aujourd'hui). Il n'est pas certain que les matchs de l'équipe de France de basket ou de football soient donnés à des heures raisonnables en France.
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Derniers commentaires

Ferran Torres au PSG, le Barça jure d'être féroce

50 millions l'année de contrat pour un joueur pas titulaire...sont bon a Barcelone...😂

France-Espagne mardi à 15h, ça fait scandale aux Etats-Unis

Ils auraient pu le faire le 4 juillet

Espagne-Belgique : Les compos (21h sur M6 et BeInSports1)

Il n'y a pas à chercher... ce sont ceux qui n'osent pas qui ne se plantent jamais. L'avis des autres... je m'en bat les c....... ! ^^

Angleterre - Norvège : Les compos (23h sur M6 et Beinsports)

Mon pronostic : Angleterre 2 - 4 Norvège (Pour les anglais : 1 but de Kane et 1 but de Bellingham ; pour les Norvégiens : 2 but de Haaland, 1 but de Sorloth et 1 but de Odegaard). Durant le match... il pourrait y avoir 1 carton rouge pour un anglais.

Angleterre - Norvège : Les compos (23h sur M6 et Beinsports)

https://scontent-cdg6-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.99422-6/743975768_1516363236291056_569966096589107221_n.png?stp=dst-jpg_tt6&cstp=mx1024x1536&ctp=s1024x1536&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=127cfc&_nc_ohc=FKyj0c7N6LQQ7kNvwFLHZ6q&_nc_oc=AdrbHkwrDpInCqJVdgD7V09ht6VaQiKhJEKjXKvhlXR2UqhXiTCQG7OcQX7q_AmsQq4&_nc_zt=14&_nc_ht=scontent-cdg6-1.xx&_nc_gid=ytzzEjXE7xJPfhdadkValw&_nc_ss=7b2a8&oh=00_AQA8Fv1H3Xo2NQpfITBnnF0g9lz5cfaZdNtL9GEvtl1Frg&oe=6A588CC4

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