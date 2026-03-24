ICONSPORT_360643_0312
Folarin Balogun

Monaco exige 55ME pour son homme en forme

Monaco24 mars , 23:00
parQuentin Mallet
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Dans une forme étincelante depuis sept matchs, Folarin Balogun fait de nouveau l'objet de convoitises venues de Premier League. Si sa forme actuelle peut lui permettre de revenir dans son championnat d'éclosion, l'AS Monaco entend bien en tirer une belle vente.
La très belle dynamique de l'AS Monaco est intimement liée à celle de Folarin Balogun. Le buteur monégasque, qui réalisait jusqu'à très récemment une saison extrêmement compliquée, aussi bien en Ligue 1 qu'en Ligue des champions, a d'un coup retrouvé de sa superbe. Sur les 7 derniers matchs toutes compétitions confondues, il a inscrit 7 buts, soit pratiquement autant que lors des 29 confrontations précédentes cette saison (8).
Buteur à Lyon, buteur et passeur face au PSG en Ligue 1 et double buteur sur la même pelouse en LDC quelques jours plus tôt, Folarin Balogun est de retour au meilleur des moments. Forcément, de telles prestations ne passent pas inaperçues…

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L'AS Monaco prévient l'Europe pour Folarin Balogun

Car oui, selon les informations de Sports Boom, Folarin Balogun a désormais plusieurs clubs de Premier League qui s'intéressent à lui. Encore âgé que de 24 ans, l'attaquant international américain a de beaux jours devant lui et il montre en ce moment son plein potentiel. Formé à Arsenal, il est aujourd'hui sur les tablettes de West Ham et d'Everton en Premier League, mais aussi de l'AC Milan et du RB Leipzig. Autant de convoitises qui poussent l'AS Monaco à fixer la barre très haut : compte tenu de son contrat le liant encore jusqu'en juin 2028, il faudra débourser entre 45 et 55 millions d'euros pour le recruter.
Une somme colossale qui s'explique à la fois par ses prestations du moment, son jeune âge, sa situation contractuelle, mais aussi et surtout par les 30 millions d'euros dépensés initialement pour le faire venir d'Arsenal. En tout cas, tous les clubs intéressés espèrent boucler le dossier avant la Coupe du monde, compétition à laquelle il participera avec la Team USA et qui lui permettra de briller aux yeux du monde.
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Derniers commentaires

TV : Hiboux, le plus grand streamer pirate de France interpellé

Coup d'épée dans l'eau🤷

L'OM perd tout espoir avec Greenwood

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En français ça donne quoi ?😭

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Paris ils triche

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
60261934582236
2
Lens
59271926542430
3
O. Marseille
49271548543519
4
O. Lyonnais
47271458412912
5
LOSC Lille
4727145842348
6
Monaco
4627144947389
7
Rennes
4427128743376
8
Strasbourg
40271179433310
9
Toulouse
37271071038326
10
Lorient
372791083741-4
11
Brest
3627106113439-5
12
Angers SCO
322795132437-13
13
Paris
3127710103243-11
14
Le Havre
272769122235-13
15
Nice
272776143252-20
16
Auxerre
222757152236-14
17
Nantes
172645172445-21
18
Metz
142735192560-35

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