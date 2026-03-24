Monaco exige 55ME pour son homme en forme

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EXCL: Folarin Balogun is back on Premier League radars, with Everton showing interest.🇺🇸 Clubs will need to act fast, he’s expected to lead the line for host USA at the 2026 World Cup, and a strong showing could send his value soaring.📈💰 @Ekremkonur sportsboom.co.uk/football/trans…