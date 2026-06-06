ndicka a l om non ce n est pas mort iconsport 220558 0002 1 395271

L’OM s’attaque à un défenseur à 35 millions

OM06 juin , 23:00
parEric Bethsy
4
Sous la menace de la DNCG, l’Olympique de Marseille reste ambitieux sur le marché des transferts. La direction olympienne garde un œil sur le défenseur central Evan Ndicka malgré le tarif élevé fixé par la Roma.
La situation de l’Olympique de Marseille n’est un secret pour personne. Privé de Ligue des Champions la saison prochaine, le cinquième de Ligue 1 doit combler un gros déficit dans les semaines à venir. Le club phocéen va tenter de présenter des comptes équilibrés avec des ventes sur le marché des transferts, à commencer par celle de Mason Greenwood, convoité par un candidat à la présidence de Fenerbahçe et par la Roma. Cette opération pourrait permettre aux Marseillais de respirer, et peut-être même d’entamer leur recrutement dans la foulée.

Lire aussi

OM : Greenwood ou Mbappé, Fenerbahçe va trancher ce week-endOM : Greenwood ou Mbappé, Fenerbahçe va trancher ce week-end
L’Olympique de Marseille a effectivement une cible dans l’effectif des Giallorossi. Selon les informations de Tuttomercatoweb, le pensionnaire du Vélodrome fait partie des courtisans d’Evan Ndicka (26 ans). Nos confrères affirment que l’avenir du défenseur central est incertain alors que son contrat à la Roma expire en 2028. La piste menant au Franco-Ivoirien s’annonce tout de même compliquée. La source ajoute qu’en plus de l’Olympique de Marseille, l’Inter Milan et le Tottenham de Roberto De Zerbi suivent également la situation de l’ancien Auxerrois.
Sa cote de popularité ne va pas inciter la Roma à revoir ses prétentions à la baisse sachant que le natif de Paris est estimé à 35 millions d’euros. Etant donné sa situation financière, on voit mal le club de Frank McCourt miser une telle somme sur l’international ivoirien. Une opération aussi élevée obligerait l’Olympique de Marseille à débourser le montant négocié avec le Feyenoord pour Igor Paixão, recrue la plus chère de son histoire. A priori, le directeur sportif Grégory Lorenzi se tournera vers des défenseurs plus abordables, et qui n’apparaissent pas sur les tablettes de grands d’Europe.
Articles Recommandés
Marquinhos ICONSPORT_277485_0127
Foot Mondial

L’énorme bourde de Marquinhos avant le Mondial

Davitashvili ICONSPORT_366387_0225
ASSE

L'ASSE reste en Ligue 2, il négocie déjà son départ

ICONSPORT_365182_0080
OL

Fabrizio Romano rassure le PSG et fait rêver l'OL

ICONSPORT_350033_0217 (1)
PSG

Le PSG contacté, le départ de Chevalier se confirme

Fil Info

07 juin , 9:40
OM : Furieux, Balerdi exige son départ de Marseille
07 juin , 9:20
L’énorme bourde de Marquinhos avant le Mondial
07 juin , 9:00
L'ASSE reste en Ligue 2, il négocie déjà son départ
07 juin , 8:40
Fabrizio Romano rassure le PSG et fait rêver l'OL
07 juin , 8:20
Le PSG contacté, le départ de Chevalier se confirme
07 juin , 8:00
OM : Un Lyonnais promu bras droit de McCourt
07 juin , 7:30
Brésil : Titulaire au Mondial, Endrick remercie l’OL
07 juin , 7:28
Programme TV des matchs amicaux de samedi
06 juin , 22:37
L’Allemagne vient à bout des Etats-Unis

Derniers commentaires

OM : Un Lyonnais promu bras droit de McCourt

"...moi avec les avocats marseillais, lui avec les avocats lyonnais. On faisait des bringues de folie" A quand la même avec les copaings de foot01? Une soirée Lyonnais 🤝 Marseillais Reds13 qui Tweerk sur mon paf 😍

OM : Stéphane Richard prend trois mesures anti-Longoria

Oh non ! Reprenez votre argent, nous on est des vrais !

L’OM s’attaque à un défenseur à 35 millions

Quand on n'a pas un sou en poche,on tape des cibles qu'on peut toucher...J'ai peur que ce soit bien trop ambitieux pour vous les gars !

Discussions entamées, le Barça vient aider l'OL

13m€ pour l ol se serait cool

OL : Michele Kang en guerre contre le fantôme de Textor

Jimmy qui marque cette nuit, ça va faire plaisir aux Zinzins … 🤪🇵🇹🇧🇷🇫🇷🇺🇦

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
76342446742945
2
Lens
70342248663531
3
LOSC Lille
61341879523715
4
O. Lyonnais
603418610534013
5
O. Marseille
593418511634518
6
Rennes
5934178959509
7
Monaco
54341661260546
8
Strasbourg
533415811584711
9
Lorient
45341112114851-3
10
Toulouse
44331281347461
11
Paris
44341111124750-3
12
Brest
3934109154355-12
13
Angers SCO
363499162948-19
14
Le Havre
3534714133244-12
15
Auxerre
3434810163444-10
16
Nice
3234711163760-23
17
Nantes
233358202952-23
18
Metz
173438233276-44

Loading