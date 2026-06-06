L’OM s’attaque à un défenseur à 35 millions

🚨 #ASRoma Tottenham, Inter and Marseille are monitoring Roma defender Evan Ndicka. 🔥 The 26‑year‑old Ivorian made 31 Serie A appearances last season, scoring 3 goals. 👀 The Champions League factor could persuade him to stay at Roma.

Ekrem KONUR @ Ekremkonur 🚨 #ASRoma AS Roma are interested in Morten Frendrup. 🔥 The Danish midfielder is attracting attention from several top Serie A clubs.