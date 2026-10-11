De Zerbi hante encore les dirigeants de l’OM
Roberto de Zerbi

De Zerbi hante encore les dirigeants de l’OM

OM
parEric Bethsy
2
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Malgré les plaintes de Bruno Genesio en conférence de presse, l’Olympique de Marseille accepte les déclarations de son entraîneur. Le coach marseillais fait preuve de transparence avec ses dirigeants, alors qu’un certain Roberto De Zerbi aurait sûrement adopté une autre méthode.
A force de réclamer une mise au point, Bruno Genesio a fini par être entendu. L’entraîneur de l’Olympique de Marseille s’est entretenu avec ses supérieurs pendant la trêve internationale, lui qui profitait de ses conférences de presse pour envoyer des messages à répétition. L’ancien coach du LOSC s’adressait surtout, sans le nommer, à l’actionnaire Frank McCourt en demandant un discours clair sur les réelles ambitions du club phocéen.
De quoi ternir l’ambiance en interne ? Pas tant que ça, si l’on en croit The Athletic. D’après le média américain, les rumeurs sur de prétendues tensions entre Bruno Genesio et la direction n’étaient pas fondées. Une source contactée par nos confrères assure que le technicien ne s’est jamais plaint devant les médias sans en avoir parlé à ses dirigeants au préalable.
« Ils se parlent régulièrement, donc ce n'est pas comme s'ils découvraient ce que Genesio pense lors de ses conférences de presse, a rassuré cette source de l’Olympique de Marseille, dont un ancien entraîneur aurait adopté une autre méthode. De Zerbi n'aurait prévenu personne. Mais quand Genesio dit des choses, les dirigeants ne tombent pas de leur chaise parce qu'ils en ont tous parlé pendant la journée. »

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Il est vrai qu’avec l’Italien, la direction olympienne aurait sûrement pris cher. L’actuel manager de Tottenham n’était pas du genre à mesurer ses propos, que ce soit pour s’en prendre aux dirigeants ou à ses propres joueurs. Autant dire qu’un entraîneur aussi impulsif que Roberto De Zerbi n’aurait fait qu’empirer la situation. Ce dont l’Olympique de Marseille n’a vraiment pas besoin.
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Ligue 1

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Saison régulière

ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1Monaco logo
Monaco
1464201055
2LOSC Lille logo
LOSC Lille
136411945
3Olympique Lyonnais logo
O. Lyonnais
1163211147
4Paris logo
Paris
116321844
5Paris Saint Germain logo
Paris Saint Germain
1163211183
6Rennes logo
Rennes
10531189-1
7Brest logo
Brest
862221293
8Lorient logo
Lorient
86222660
9Lens logo
Lens
7621311101
10Strasbourg logo
Strasbourg
7521210100
11Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO
76213710-3
12Le Mans logo
Le Mans
661321012-2
13Toulouse logo
Toulouse
66132911-2
14Auxerre logo
Auxerre
65203712-5
15Nice logo
Nice
5512236-3
16Troyes logo
Troyes
45113411-7
17Olympique Marseille logo
O. Marseille
3510478-1
18Le Havre logo
Le Havre
2602448-4

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