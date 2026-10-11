De Zerbi hante encore les dirigeants de l’OM

Tu l'as regarderas devant ta télé l'EDF ... T'es rincé
Hâte d etre a mercredi car pour moi le barca est grand favori de la c1 et je mets city en 2 .
Allez l'OM ! 👊⚽
Qu'est ce qu'il y connaît au foot govou pr critiquer fonseca ? 👎 Ta vision à l'ancienne, ta façon de jouer nous a seulement mené plusieurs fois en 1/4 de LDC, avec Fonseca on va la gagner !
OK..... donc en plus. d être nul, ça devient incomprejensible.... GG
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|5
|5
|13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|4
|7
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|4
|4
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|8
|3
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|9
|3
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|10
|1
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|10
|0
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|2
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|8
|-4
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This summer marked a major reset for Marseille, but after failing to sign a single new player in the transfer window, they spent the international break in the relegation zone. Here’s my piece for @TheAthleticFC on the high-wire act at the Velodrome nytimes.com/athletic/76714…