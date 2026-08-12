ICONSPORT_361991_0004

Faute d'acheter le Mondial, il s'offre les Lakers pour 10,8 milliards d'euros

Info12 août , 17:33
parClaude Dautel
3
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La FIFA ayant renoncé à son projet de vendre des parts de la Coupe du Monde, Joshua Kushner, proche de Donald Trump, qui devait investir dans ce dossier, mène un consortium qui va racheter les légendaires Lakers pour 10,8 milliards d'euros. 
C'est un scoop signé ESPN, les Lakers vont changer de propriétaire. En effet, Josh Kushner, qui s'est associé avec Bob Iger, va acquérir le club de NBA moyennant la somme record de 10,8 milliards d'euros. L'homme d'affaires américain est un très proche du président des États-Unis, puisque son frère est marié avec l'une des filles de Donald Trump, et son père a été nommé ambassadeur en France en 2025. Et c'est lui qui avait notamment pour projet d'acheter des parts dans le Mondial, après que Gianni Infantino ait eu subitement l'idée de transformer le Mondial en société privée. Cette idée ayant été fermement rejetée notamment par l'UEFA, Joshua Kushner avait donc une puissance financière qui lui permet donc de racheter le club aux 17 titres de champion.
Même si les Lakers viennent de perdre LeBron James, parti rejoindre Philadelphie, le club compte l'une des grandes stars du basket mondial en la personne de Luka Doncic. « En tant que fans de longue date de la NBA, nous sommes profondément honorés de pouvoir devenir les gardiens des Los Angeles Lakers, l'une des franchises sportives les plus emblématiques au monde. Nous vouons un immense respect au leadership et à la vision de Jerry et Jeanie Buss, Notre engagement à long terme consiste à bâtir sur ces fondations, à viser l'excellence au plus haut niveau et à servir cette équipe extraordinaire, ses supporters ainsi que la ville de Los Angeles », ont précisé les nouveaux propriétaires des Lakers sur ESPN.
Voilà qui enterre définitivement le projet de Gianni Infantino, lequel tente lui de sauver sa place à la tête de la FIFA. Même s'il a pu compter sur le soutien de Donald Trump, le président de l'autorité footballistique sait que sa réélection l'an prochain est compromise. S'il ne démissionne pas avant cela. 
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Derniers commentaires

PSG - Aston Villa : Les compositions (21h sur Canal+)

…Franchement ce match bof on l a deja gagné.. Ah bon ?? 😳🇵🇹🇧🇷🇫🇷🇺🇦

L’OM perd encore 15 ME, McCourt va disjoncter

Timber vaut 25 millions. la proposition de Porto est minable. Faire une proposition 10 millions en dessous du prix référence c'est lamentable. Höjberg partira mais certainement pas Timber. Faut savoir arrêter mister Mc Court.

PSG - Aston Villa : Les compositions (21h sur Canal+)

Franchement ce match bof on l a deja gagné cette compétition donc ...je suis peux etre devenu exigeant... mais maintenant compte que le championnat et la c1 pour moi . Apres Hâte de voir akliouche sous nos couleur !!! .

L’OM perd encore 15 ME, McCourt va disjoncter

La saignée va falloir qu'elle s'arrête à un moment aussi. Hojberg ou Timber, un des 2 doit partir OK. Mais pas les 2 non plus. Y'a des matchs à jouer il paraît...

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Il a maigri ?

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