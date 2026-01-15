ICONSPORT_191329_0013

N’Golo Kanté, un énorme transfert arrive

Foot Mondial15 janv. , 20:40
parGuillaume Conte
L'avenir de N'Golo Kanté se joue en ce moment, alors qu'il ne parvient pas à trouver un accord pour prolonger à Al-Ittihad. Fenerbahçe fait le forcing pour le récupérer.
Taulier de l’équipe de France en 2018, N’Golo Kanté rêve de participer à sa deuxième Coupe du monde l’été prochain, après son forfait de dernière minute en 2022. Son départ en Arabie saoudite semblait marquer la fin de sa carrière internationale, mais Didier Deschamps a continue de l’appeler avec parcimonie ces derniers mois. Le milieu de terrain est toujours présent, même s’il n’a plus forcément le même coffre depuis qu’il joue à Al-Ittihad.
Toutefois, son avenir est sur le point de basculer avec un dernier gros transfert dans sa carrière. En effet, Fenerbahçe fait le forcing pour le faire signer en ce mois de janvier, et cela joue sévèrement des coudes. Une première offre du club turc a été refusée selon Sky Deutschland. La formation d’Istanbul a tenté sa chance car elle avait le feu vert de Kanté, avec qui un accord total a été trouvé.
De son côté, Al-Ittihad est persuadé de pouvoir résister à cette attaque, et la presse saoudienne affirme même que le club de Djeddah a contre-attaqué en proposant une prolongation de contrat à l’ancien de Chelsea. Une année supplémentaire, avec un salaire revu légèrement à la baisse, mais qui lui assure tout de même un gros contrat jusqu’en 2027. De son côté, le joueur souhaite une durée plus longue, ce qui explique son désir de quitter la Saudi Pro League. Son avenir sera certainement suivi de près par Didier Deschamps, qui n'hésitera pas longtemps à mettre N'Golo Kanté dans sa liste s'il se montre performant avec le club turc.
Derniers commentaires

OM : L’Atlético prépare 100 ME pour Greenwood

Si il part ca sera pour un club qui a plus de chance de gagner la LDC, pas sur qu'il voudra aller à atletico

La Roma arnaquée par l’OM, il l’annonce

Ça reste un bon joueur mais sans plus, il est pas au niveau d un gouiri

PSG : Une vente colossale à 150 ME, l'offre tombe !

Aisement remplacer Neves, vous êtes tarés .Ce genre de joueur ne courre pas les rues. Il est au top et intransferable

Le PSG a trop gagné, ce consultant annonce la catastropohe

On ne peut pas forcement gagner la LDC tous les ans mais on est 3eme et on a nos chance.pour le championnat commençons par battre Nice et prenons match apres match

OM : L’Atlético prépare 100 ME pour Greenwood

Prêté en liga pas la même chose

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Lens
40171313311318
2
Paris Saint Germain
39171232371522
3
O. Marseille
32171025361719
4
LOSC Lille
32171025332211
5
O. Lyonnais
301793525178
6
Rennes
301786329245
7
Strasbourg
241773726215
8
Toulouse
231765624222
9
Monaco
23177282730-3
10
Angers SCO
22176471820-2
11
Brest
22176472327-4
12
Lorient
19174762029-9
13
Le Havre
18174671523-8
14
Nice
18175392030-10
15
Paris
16174492231-9
16
Nantes
14173591628-12
17
Auxerre
121733111427-13
18
Metz
121733111838-20

