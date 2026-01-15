N’Golo Kanté, un énorme transfert arrive

Si il part ca sera pour un club qui a plus de chance de gagner la LDC, pas sur qu'il voudra aller à atletico
Ça reste un bon joueur mais sans plus, il est pas au niveau d un gouiri
Aisement remplacer Neves, vous êtes tarés .Ce genre de joueur ne courre pas les rues. Il est au top et intransferable
On ne peut pas forcement gagner la LDC tous les ans mais on est 3eme et on a nos chance.pour le championnat commençons par battre Nice et prenons match apres match
Prêté en liga pas la même chose
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|40
|17
|13
|1
|3
|31
|13
|18
|39
|17
|12
|3
|2
|37
|15
|22
|32
|17
|10
|2
|5
|36
|17
|19
|32
|17
|10
|2
|5
|33
|22
|11
|30
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|17
|8
|30
|17
|8
|6
|3
|29
|24
|5
|24
|17
|7
|3
|7
|26
|21
|5
|23
|17
|6
|5
|6
|24
|22
|2
|23
|17
|7
|2
|8
|27
|30
|-3
|22
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|20
|-2
|22
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|27
|-4
|19
|17
|4
|7
|6
|20
|29
|-9
|18
|17
|4
|6
|7
|15
|23
|-8
|18
|17
|5
|3
|9
|20
|30
|-10
|16
|17
|4
|4
|9
|22
|31
|-9
|14
|17
|3
|5
|9
|16
|28
|-12
|12
|17
|3
|3
|11
|14
|27
|-13
|12
|17
|3
|3
|11
|18
|38
|-20
🚨🆕 Understand #Fenerbahce and N’Golo #Kanté have reached a full agreement. Club-to-club negotiations are ongoing but are very complicated. Fenerbahce need more time. ⚠️ Understand that Al-Ittihad are fighting to keep Kanté and do not intend to sell him during January. Sergio