PL ‍: Malgré Nkunku, Chelsea se fait hacher à Molineux

18e journée de Premier League
Molineux Stadium
Wolverhampton bat Chelsea : 2 à 1
Buts : Lemina (51e), Doherty (90e+3) pour Wolverhampton; Nkunku (90e+6) pour Chelsea
Christopher Nkunku inscrit son tout 1er but en Premier League ! 🇫🇷— CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) December 24, 2023
WolChe | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/I82PUPIHZh
Quelle occasion gâchée de Raheem Sterling en première mi-temps... 😱— CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) December 24, 2023
Un raté impardonnable de la part de l'Anglais ❓ #WolChe | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/vbDmyYFTJd
Lemina ouvre le score pour les Wolves ! 🟡#WolChe #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/kRGW6Bg6a9— CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) December 24, 2023