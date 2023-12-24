PL ‍: Malgré Nkunku, Chelsea se fait hacher à Molineux

PL : Malgré Nkunku, Chelsea se fait hacher à Molineux

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

18e journée de Premier League

Molineux Stadium 

Wolverhampton bat Chelsea : 2 à 1

Buts : Lemina (51e), Doherty (90e+3) pour Wolverhampton; Nkunku (90e+6) pour Chelsea

 