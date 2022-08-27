Ang : Liverpool puissance 9, premier triplé pour Haaland

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

4e journée de Premier League

Anfield

Liverpool bat Bournemouth : 9 à 0

Buts : Diaz (3e, 58e), Elliott (6e), Alexander-Arnold (28e), Firmino (31e, 63e), Van Dijk (45e), Mepham (46e csc), Carvalho (80e) pour Liverpool

Etihad Stadium

Manchester City bat Crystal Palace : 4 à 2

Buts : Silva (53e), Haaland (62e, 70e, 81e) pour Man City; Stones (4e csc), Andersen (21e) pour Crystal Palace 

Classement de la Premier League

1e. Manchester City 10 pts

2e. Brighton 10 pts

3e. Arsenal 9 pts (-1m)

8e. Liverpool 5 pts

13e. Crystal Palace 4 pts

16e. Bournemouth 3 pts

 