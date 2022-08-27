Ang : Liverpool puissance 9, premier triplé pour Haaland

4e journée de Premier League
Anfield
Liverpool bat Bournemouth : 9 à 0
Buts : Diaz (3e, 58e), Elliott (6e), Alexander-Arnold (28e), Firmino (31e, 63e), Van Dijk (45e), Mepham (46e csc), Carvalho (80e) pour Liverpool
A special moment for Fabio ❤ pic.twitter.com/yw31CumbRx— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2022
Etihad Stadium
Manchester City bat Crystal Palace : 4 à 2
Buts : Silva (53e), Haaland (62e, 70e, 81e) pour Man City; Stones (4e csc), Andersen (21e) pour Crystal Palace
HAT-TRICK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 27, 2022
🔵 4-2 🦅 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/fXUfIGzLtQ
Classement de la Premier League
1e. Manchester City 10 pts
2e. Brighton 10 pts
3e. Arsenal 9 pts (-1m)
8e. Liverpool 5 pts
13e. Crystal Palace 4 pts
16e. Bournemouth 3 pts