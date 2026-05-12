Elle signe pour un match et rapporte 25 ME au Barça

🚨💣 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Barcelona are really happy with the Olivia Rodrigo collaboration. It has opened up to huge markets worldwide, and the club report more than €25m in earnings from shirt sales and merchandising alone. They recognize the partnership with Spotify has been

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