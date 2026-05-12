ICONSPORT_366071_0360
Lamine Yamal

Elle signe pour un match et rapporte 25 ME au Barça

Liga12 mai , 18:00
parQuentin Mallet
0
Choisie par Spotify pour apparaître sur le maillot du FC Barcelone à l'occasion du Clasico face au Real Madrid disputé dimanche dernier, Olivia Rodrigo a rapporté une somme colossale au club blaugrana.
Depuis que Spotify est le sponsor principal du FC Barcelone, la plateforme de streaming musical organise des grandes opérations commerciales chaque année en collaboration avec l'écurie catalane. Ces dernières saisons, plusieurs superstars du monde de la musique ont figuré, par l'intermédiaire de leur logo ou de leur influence, sur le devant du maillot blaugrana. Ce fut notamment le cas des Rolling Stones avec la fameuse langue en 2023, ou du hibou « OVO » de Drake en 2022. Cette année, Spotify a choisi Olivia Rodrigo pour apparaitre sur la tunique du Barça, portée lors du Clasico face au Real Madrid dimanche dernier (2-0). Un choix particulièrement lucratif.

Lire aussi

Le Barça défie Arsenal pour un coup de génie en AllemagneLe Barça défie Arsenal pour un coup de génie en Allemagne
PSG : L’agent de Barcola joue le jeu du BarçaPSG : L’agent de Barcola joue le jeu du Barça

Le Barça peut remercier Olivia Rodrigo et Spotify

En effet, la collaboration entre le FC Barcelone et Olivia Rodrigo a permis de réaliser des recettes exceptionnelles grâce à la vente de maillots avec son logo « OR » à l'avant, et de merchandising. Comme l'indique le compte The Touchline sur X, l'écurie catalane a enregistré plus de 25 millions d'euros de recette grâce à cette vaste opération. En interne, la direction reconnait que le partenariat avec Spotify est, de manière générale, particulièrement lucratif et bénéfique pour les deux parties. Ces derniers travaillent d'ailleurs déjà à apporter davantage d'améliorations pour les futures collaborations.
Une chose est sûre, le FC Barcelone a trouvé une véritable mine d'or en se liant à Spotify, aussi bien pour le naming du Camp Nou que pour les opérations commerciales comme celle-ci. En attendant la prochaine collaboration, c'est bien avec le maillot d'Olivia Rodrigo que les Blaugranas ont remporté leur Clasico, et le titre de champion de Liga par la même occasion. Une bonne étoile ?
Articles Recommandés
ICONSPORT_362657_0117
Liga

Coup de tonnerre au Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez met sa place en jeu

ICONSPORT_366064_0178
OL

L'arbitrage a fait très mal à l'OL, il est choqué

Clément Grèzes ICONSPORT_311157_0148
ASSE

L2 : Clément Grèzes impitoyable avec l’ASSE

ICONSPORT_365052_0250
OL

Govou dévoile comment Fonseca plombe l’OL

Fil Info

12 mai , 18:35
Coup de tonnerre au Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez met sa place en jeu
12 mai , 18:20
L'arbitrage a fait très mal à l'OL, il est choqué
12 mai , 17:30
L2 : Clément Grèzes impitoyable avec l’ASSE
12 mai , 17:00
Govou dévoile comment Fonseca plombe l’OL
12 mai , 16:30
PSG : C'est confirmé, Arsenal lourdement handicapé pour la finale
12 mai , 16:00
Benjamin Pavard prend une décision qui scotche l’OM
12 mai , 15:45
L3 : Ligue 1+ diffusera des matchs le jeudi
12 mai , 15:30
Les corners d'Arsenal, le PSG prend une décision radicale
12 mai , 15:00
L'OL et Lens s'arrachent un international algérien

Derniers commentaires

L3 : Ligue 1+ diffusera des matchs le jeudi

Quand tu vois les programmes tv tous les soirs , tu te dis que ça va passer avec Ligue 1+ de temps en temps … 🤪🇧🇷🇵🇹🇫🇷🇺🇦

OL : 5ME pour cet attaquant, Lyon hésite très fort

Sweet il est bidon ton Yaremchuk purée!! T'as des yeux ou quoi???

Les corners d'Arsenal, le PSG prend une décision radicale

Il faudra que toute l’équipe fasse un très gros match, c’est la finale avec un adversaire particulièrement déterminé … 😜🇵🇹🇧🇷🇫🇷🇺🇦

OM : Grégory Lorenzi arrive avec une terrible nouvelle

Insultant ? Non juste bon ne s'écrit pas avec un C, quand le respect est réciproque je converse avec grand plaisir même si les points de vue sont différents

Govou dévoile comment Fonseca plombe l’OL

Tout à fait Sid, tout à fait … 👍👍🇧🇷🇵🇹🇫🇷🇺🇦

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
73322345712744
2
Lens
67322147623329
3
LOSC Lille
61331878523517
4
O. Lyonnais
60331869533617
5
Rennes
59331788584711
6
O. Marseille
563317511604416
7
Monaco
54331661156497
8
Strasbourg
47321381151429
9
Lorient
45331112104849-1
10
Toulouse
44331281347461
11
Paris
41331011124549-4
12
Brest
3832108144152-11
13
Angers SCO
353398162847-19
14
Le Havre
3233614133044-14
15
Auxerre
3133710163244-12
16
Nice
3133710163760-23
17
Nantes
233358202952-23
18
Metz
163337233276-44

Loading