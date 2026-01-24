Tottenham supplie Mathys Tel et l’UEFA

L OM a un gros banc , il faut pas avoir peur de faire tourner
Greenwood au frigo tout le match en vue du match de LDC, ça me va très bien.
Première mi-temps marseillaise en tout point. Nwaneri met la misère aux lensois. Il est assez phénoménal pour un début.
Ça sent le match nul !
Nwaneri c'est un greewood bis
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|45
|19
|14
|3
|2
|41
|15
|26
|43
|18
|14
|1
|3
|32
|13
|19
|35
|18
|11
|2
|5
|41
|19
|22
|33
|18
|10
|3
|5
|27
|18
|9
|32
|18
|10
|2
|6
|33
|25
|8
|31
|19
|8
|7
|4
|30
|27
|3
|27
|18
|8
|3
|7
|28
|22
|6
|26
|18
|7
|5
|6
|29
|23
|6
|25
|19
|6
|7
|6
|25
|30
|-5
|24
|19
|7
|3
|9
|28
|33
|-5
|22
|18
|6
|4
|8
|24
|29
|-5
|22
|18
|6
|4
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|20
|19
|4
|8
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|19
|18
|5
|4
|9
|24
|32
|-8
|18
|18
|5
|3
|10
|21
|35
|-14
|14
|18
|3
|5
|10
|17
|30
|-13
|12
|19
|3
|3
|13
|14
|29
|-15
|12
|18
|3
|3
|12
|19
|40
|-21
🚨👀 Mathys #Tel remain the absolute dream transfer target for Paris FC until Deadline Day. Tel still wants to leave Tottenham, as revealed. Edin Dzeko is also on the list, but Tel is internally ranked as the clear number one priority. @kerry_hau @SkySportDE 🇫🇷