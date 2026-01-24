tottenham psg tel victime d insultes racistes les spurs s indignent iconsport 266634 0302 397207

Tottenham supplie Mathys Tel et l’UEFA

Premier League24 janv. , 21:30
parEric Bethsy
1
A nouveau retiré de la liste pour disputer la Ligue des Champions, Mathys Tel veut quitter Tottenham cet hiver. La situation inquiète son manager Thomas Frank qui tente de retenir le Français.
C’est sans doute la déception de trop pour Mathys Tel. Non inscrit sur la liste pour disputer la Ligue des Champions en début de saison, l’attaquant de Tottenham l’avait intégré grâce à la blessure de Dominic Solanke. Mais son coéquipier a maintenant quitté l’infirmerie et récupère sa place au détriment du Français. Autant dire que l’ancien Rennais n’a pas apprécié, lui qui envisageait déjà un départ cet hiver à cause de son temps de jeu. C’est pourquoi le manager des Spurs Thomas Frank se justifie pour tenter de le retenir.

« Bien sûr, c'est très difficile pour Mathys, a admis le Danois. Juste pour clarifier les choses : je devais choisir entre lui et Dominic. Je ne pouvais pas écarter un autre joueur. Si c'était possible, je l'aurais fait. Mathys a été très utile pour nous dans beaucoup de domaines. C'était lui ou Dominic et j'ai choisi Dominic pour son expérience. Mais ce n'est pas comme si j'avais dit que je n'aimais pas du tout Mathys. Il a débuté quatre des cinq derniers matchs. C'est un signal clair, je lui fais aussi confiance et je le crois capable de faire de bonnes choses pour l'équipe et pour le club. »
Inquiet à l’idée de perdre Mathys Tel, Thomas Frank a ensuite accusé le règlement. « Je pense que l'UEFA doit moderniser ses règles, a-t-il conseillé. Quand ils ont fait ces règles, il y avait six matchs dans la phase de groupes de la Ligue des Champions, maintenant il y en a huit. Avant, il n'y avait pas de matchs européens en janvier. Une bonne partie de la phase de groupes était actée après quatre matchs. Maintenant, avec le nouveau format, à peu près toutes les équipes doivent se battre jusqu'à la fin. » Malgré les explications de son coach, le Bleuet convoité par le Paris FC reste annoncé sur le départ.
1
