Tottenham se régale, l'OM a laissé filer un incroyable entraineur

🚨💣 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in Mason Greenwood. Roberto De Zerbi LOVES the player and believes he could become a key piece of his project at Spurs. Spurs Board are still not fully convinced as they do not want to make a decision that could

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