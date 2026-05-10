ICONSPORT_365606_0106

Tottenham se régale, l'OM a laissé filer un incroyable entraineur

Premier League10 mai , 21:30
parNathan Hanini
0
Débarqué du côté de Tottenham pour une mission maintien en Premier League, Roberto De Zerbi a su inverser la tendance avec l’instauration d’une attitude positive.
Roberto De Zerbi a réveillé Tottenham. À l’aube d’un sprint final dans la course au maintien, les Spurs ont su retrouver le goût de la victoire le 25 avril dernier à Wolverhampton (1-0), mettant fin à une disette de 15 rencontres sans le moindre succès en championnat. Par la suite, le club londonien a su enchaîner un second succès la semaine passée à Villa Park face à Aston Villa. Ce lundi, les hommes de Roberto De Zerbi peuvent espérer la passe de trois à domicile face à Leeds pour prendre ses distances sur la zone rouge avant les trois dernières journées. L’allant retrouvé par le technicien italien a su rassurer du côté de Tottenham. Les Spurs étaient dans une situation d’urgence.

De Zerbi et la positive attitude

Revenu de blessure à l’ischio après une absence depuis début janvier, Rodrigo Bentancur a partagé sa joie de retrouver les terrains de Premier League et d’évoluer sous les ordres de Roberto de Zerbi. Selon l’international Uruguayen, l’ancien entraîneur de l’Olympique de Marseille a amené de la positivité. « Je pense que c'est l'énergie. Quand Roberto est arrivé, il a essayé de changer l'énergie et la mentalité pour retrouver un état d'esprit positif, et il a beaucoup travaillé là-dessus. Nous avons beaucoup changé ces dernières semaines avec Roberto. Il s’est adapté aux caractéristiques des joueurs, » souligne-t-il dans un premier temps avant d’encenser son nouvel entraîneur. « Roberto essaie de travailler sur une mentalité positive et les aspects positifs. Il a dit : « Vous jouez vraiment bien, maintenant il faut recommencer à jouer. » Il a très bien travaillé sur l’aspect tactique, et avec le ballon, il est incroyable, » conclut-il. Tottenham reçoit Leeds ce lundi à 21h pour tenter d'enchaîner trois victoires consécutives en championnat, une première depuis le 22 février 2025.

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Yaremchuk , AMN une cata , Top Merah

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O. Lyonnais
60321868523418
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LOSC Lille
58321778513516
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14
Le Havre
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