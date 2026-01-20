Terrible nouvelle pour Bouba Kamara

ICONSPORT_281913_0019

Joueur majeur d’Aston Villa, Boubacar Kamara a mis un terme à sa saison.
Le milieu de terrain est victime d’une nouvelle sérieuse blessure au genou, et The Athletic comme L’Equipe affirment que son indisponibilité se monte à plusieurs mois, mettant un terme à sa saison avec le club de Birmingham. La blessure a eu lieu contre Tottenham, en Coupe d'Angleterre la semaine dernière, et les examens ont confirmé la très longue indisponibilité du joueur français.
Une dure nouvelle pour Villa qui est toujours dans la course pour le titre en Premier League. Une terrible information pour le joueur, qui avait déjà surmonté une grosse blessure au genou en 2024 et avait réussi revenir à un très bon niveau. Et c’est aussi une solution de moins pour Didier Deschamps, qui avait déjà fait appel à l’ancien marseillais par le passé, et pouvait très bien en faire une solution dans son groupe en vue de la Coupe du monde. Ce ne sera malheureusement pas le cas.
B. Kamara

B. Kamara

FranceFrance Âge 26 Milieu

Europa League

2025/2026
Matchs6
Buts0
Passes décisives1
Jaune0
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0

Premier League

2025/2026
Matchs18
Buts1
Passes décisives3
Jaune5
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0

Carabao Cup

2025/2026
Matchs1
Buts0
Passes décisives0
Jaune0
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0

FA Cup

2025/2026
Matchs1
Buts0
Passes décisives0
Jaune0
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0
0
