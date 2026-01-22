ICONSPORT_282590_0084

Manchester United confirme le départ de Casemiro

Premier League22 janv. , 19:38
parGuillaume Conte
Pas de suspense pour l’avenir de Casemiro à Manchester United. Le club anglais a pris les devants et a annoncé qu’il n’y aurait pas de prolongation de contrat. Il n’en a de toute façon jamais été question. Le milieu de terrain arrivé du Real Madrid en 2022 n’aura jamais eu un énorme impact sur le club d’Old Trafford, et il quittera donc les Red Devils à l’issue de la saison. A 33 ans, et à l'approche des 150 matchs sous le maillot de MU, il se cherchera donc un nouveau club, et il a de grandes chances de revenir au Brésil, où Sao Paulo le courtise.
Loading