Les révélations honteuses sur JJ Gabriel

Dans la course au classement UEFA de la France face au Portugal ça va faire très mal
Tu as le droit de ne pas être d'accord par contre dire qu'ils ont eu du temps de jeu ?????? Sur 11 matchs n'ont pas joué 1 mn Steve Kango Noham Kamara Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez Adil Hamdani Par contre ceux qui ontjoué Noah Nartey 2 titularisations 2 buts Khalis Merah 3 remplacements qq minutes) 1 but Rémi Himbert 1 fois sur 11 matchs
qui n existe plus d ailleurs. t es un gentil vieux. prends tes cachets
3-2-1 go les marseillaises 🤣
C'est ça, "mdr" à chaque fois.
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|5
|5
|13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|10
|2
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|4
|7
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|4
|4
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|8
|3
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|9
|3
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|10
|1
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|8
|1
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|16
|-8
|4
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|2
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|8
|-4
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🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: The Times have revealed the FIVE demands JJ Gabriel and his camp reportedly made to Manchester United: • Shirt number 77 • "Gabriel JR" on the back • Train ONLY with the first team • At least 20 guaranteed minutes in three specific matches • A seven-figure annual