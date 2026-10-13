Les révélations honteuses sur JJ Gabriel

Les révélations honteuses sur JJ Gabriel

Premier League
parGuillaume Conte
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Le Real Madrid est bien parti pour recruter JJ Gabriel, le prodige qui vient d'avoir 16 ans de Manchester United. Un dossier déjà sulfureux sur bien des points.
Prodige de Manchester United et machine à buts dans les catégories de jeunes, JJ Gabriel ne devrait pas continuer sa carrière chez les Red Devils. L’attaquant qui vient d’avoir 16 ans a de grandes chances de rejoindre l’Espagne dans les prochaines semaines, même si son comportement tout comme ses conséquences juridiques vont certainement faire parler pendant encore longtemps.

JJ Gabriel veut être traité comme un grand

Cet été, après une formation très prometteuse, JJ Gabriel n’a pas donné suite à la première proposition de son club formateur pour un contrat, alors qu’il n’avait que 15 ans. Ses demandes ont subitement crispé tout le monde, et cela ne s’arrange pas avec le temps qui passe. Le Manchester Evening News et le Times dévoilent ainsi que cinq exigences de la part du jeune attaquant et de son entourage ont fait dégoupiller les dirigeants anglais.
Il y a eu des demandes assez classiques ou qui pouvaient être entendues, comme celle de porter le numéro 77 avec Gabriel JR dans le dos. D’autres très limites comme le fait qu’il ne voulait plus s’entrainer avec les U21 ou les U19, mais uniquement les pros une fois le contrat signé. Ensuite, c’est allé très loin en exigeant du temps de jeu à hauteur de 20 minutes par match, dans les premières semaines de compétition. Et ce pour trois rencontres au minimum. Enfin, son agent l’a poussé à demander un salaire de 100.000 euros par mois. Pour débuter.
Résultat, Manchester United a quasiment jeté l’éponge, et JJ Gabriel se dirige désormais vers le Real Madrid, même si le FC Barcelone était encore dans le coup récemment.
Toutefois, même en cas de signature au Real Madrid, la partie sera loin d’être finie pour Manchester United, qui envisage des suites à cette affaire, contestant la légalité d'un tel transfert pour un joueur de 16 ans mais contacté par des clubs étrangers alors qu’il n’avait que 15 ans.
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