ICONSPORT_364620_0017

PSG : Paris sur une piste totalement choquante

PSG19 avr. , 17:00
parNathan Hanini
1
Relégable après 33 journées de Premier League, Tottenham marche sur des œufs en cette fin de saison. Certains éléments de l’effectif restent courtisés par de grands clubs européens. C’est le cas du buteur de ce samedi, Xavi Simons.
Buteur et passeur décisif face à Brighton ce samedi en Premier League, Xavi Simons n’a pas pu éviter le match nul de Tottenham dans les ultimes secondes. Les Spurs n’avancent pas et enchaînent un quinzième match sans victoire en championnat et restent relégables à quelques journées de la fin. Certains éléments sont déjà sur le départ en vue de la saison prochaine. Roberto De Zerbi vient d’arriver et s’inscrit dans un projet long terme avec le club londonien. L’Italien va donc profiter de l’été pour une refonte complète de l’effectif. Parmi les potentiels départs, celui de Xavi Simons, le Néerlandais, est l’une des belles valeurs marchandes de l’effectif.

Xavi Simons attire l’œil

Selon le journaliste turc Ekrem Konur, le milieu de terrain néerlandais est courtisé par quelques cadors européens. Sur X (anciennement Twitter), le journaliste évoque les intérêts du Paris Saint-Germain. Tottenham a dû baisser ses demandes au vu de sa situation sportive et le milieu de 22 ans pourrait quitter l’Angleterre cet été pour 50 millions d’euros. Arrivé cet été en provenance du RB Leipzig contre la somme de 65 millions d’euros, Xavi Simons a eu du mal à s’imposer au sein d’une formation des Spurs moribonde. Mais le PSG n’est pas le seul club intéressé par le Néerlandais.
Toujours selon Ekrem Konur, Arsenal et le Bayern Munich sont également sur le dossier. Le club bavarois suit la situation de près selon le média allemand Fussballdaten. Côté PSG, rien de concret à ce jour. Joueur du PSG entre 2019 et 2025, Xavi Simons ne compte 11 apparitions officielles sous le maillot du club de la capitale. Prêté à de nombreuses reprises, le Néerlandais a choisi de s’exiler de l’hexagone malgré la volonté du champion d’Europe de le conserver.
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19 avr. , 18:30
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Derniers commentaires

PSG : Paris sur une piste totalement choquante

Un mec qui râle, ne fait pas bien les replis défensifs... Tout a fait le profile recherché par Luis Enrique 🤣😂😂

OL : Endrick menace le PSG

Au moins il vous fait rire c'est déjà pas mal

OM : Habib Beye en galère, un coach le détruit

Dupraz a tt à fait raison dans ces propos

OM : Giovanni Castaldi dévoile tout

Allo dijaya ???? La faute du budget 🤔

OM : Habib Beye débarqué d'urgence pour sauver Marseille ?

Quoi qu'il en coûte !! All in sur Sergio conceicao

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
63272034612338
2
Lens
62292027572928
3
LOSC Lille
54301668493415
4
O. Marseille
523016410584018
5
O. Lyonnais
51291568432914
6
Rennes
5029148749418
7
Monaco
50301551052457
8
Strasbourg
43281279463412
9
Lorient
4130101194044-4
10
Toulouse
3730107134142-1
11
Brest
3628106123743-6
12
Paris
3529811103745-8
13
Angers SCO
343097142640-14
14
Le Havre
3030612122538-13
15
Nice
293078153456-22
16
Auxerre
2530510152539-14
17
Nantes
192847172445-21
18
Metz
152936202663-37

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