PSG : Paris sur une piste totalement choquante

🚨 XAVI SIMONS BACK ON BAYERN RADAR! Bayern ready for a 2nd attempt! ✅ Kompany keeps the door open. ✅ Price to drop if Spurs relegate. ✅ Monitoring the situatio. @Fussballdaten fussballdaten.de/news/top-star-…

Fussballdaten @ Fussballdaten Top-Star aus England könnte im zweiten Anlauf zu den Bayern wechseln fussballdaten.de/news/top-star-…