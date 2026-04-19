PSG : Paris sur une piste totalement choquante

Un mec qui râle, ne fait pas bien les replis défensifs... Tout a fait le profile recherché par Luis Enrique 🤣😂😂
Au moins il vous fait rire c'est déjà pas mal
Dupraz a tt à fait raison dans ces propos
Allo dijaya ???? La faute du budget 🤔
Quoi qu'il en coûte !! All in sur Sergio conceicao
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|63
|27
|20
|3
|4
|61
|23
|38
|62
|29
|20
|2
|7
|57
|29
|28
|54
|30
|16
|6
|8
|49
|34
|15
|52
|30
|16
|4
|10
|58
|40
|18
|51
|29
|15
|6
|8
|43
|29
|14
|50
|29
|14
|8
|7
|49
|41
|8
|50
|30
|15
|5
|10
|52
|45
|7
|43
|28
|12
|7
|9
|46
|34
|12
|41
|30
|10
|11
|9
|40
|44
|-4
|37
|30
|10
|7
|13
|41
|42
|-1
|36
|28
|10
|6
|12
|37
|43
|-6
|35
|29
|8
|11
|10
|37
|45
|-8
|34
|30
|9
|7
|14
|26
|40
|-14
|30
|30
|6
|12
|12
|25
|38
|-13
|29
|30
|7
|8
|15
|34
|56
|-22
|25
|30
|5
|10
|15
|25
|39
|-14
|19
|28
|4
|7
|17
|24
|45
|-21
|15
|29
|3
|6
|20
|26
|63
|-37
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🚨 #Tottenham 🇳🇱 Xavi Simons, Dutch midfielder at Tottenham, attracting Europe’s giants. 👀 Interest → Bayern Munich, Arsenal and PSG. 💰 Transfer packages → Over €50M require board approval.
🚨 XAVI SIMONS BACK ON BAYERN RADAR! Bayern ready for a 2nd attempt! ✅ Kompany keeps the door open. ✅ Price to drop if Spurs relegate. ✅ Monitoring the situatio. @Fussballdaten fussballdaten.de/news/top-star-…
Top-Star aus England könnte im zweiten Anlauf zu den Bayern wechseln fussballdaten.de/news/top-star-…