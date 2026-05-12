PSG : C'est confirmé, Arsenal lourdement handicapé pour la finale

Quand tu vois les programmes tv tous les soirs , tu te dis que ça va passer avec Ligue 1+ de temps en temps … 🤪🇧🇷🇵🇹🇫🇷🇺🇦
Sweet il est bidon ton Yaremchuk purée!! T'as des yeux ou quoi???
Il faudra que toute l’équipe fasse un très gros match, c’est la finale avec un adversaire particulièrement déterminé … 😜🇵🇹🇧🇷🇫🇷🇺🇦
Insultant ? Non juste bon ne s'écrit pas avec un C, quand le respect est réciproque je converse avec grand plaisir même si les points de vue sont différents
Tout à fait Sid, tout à fait … 👍👍🇧🇷🇵🇹🇫🇷🇺🇦
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|73
|32
|23
|4
|5
|71
|27
|44
|67
|32
|21
|4
|7
|62
|33
|29
|61
|33
|18
|7
|8
|52
|35
|17
|60
|33
|18
|6
|9
|53
|36
|17
|59
|33
|17
|8
|8
|58
|47
|11
|56
|33
|17
|5
|11
|60
|44
|16
|54
|33
|16
|6
|11
|56
|49
|7
|47
|32
|13
|8
|11
|51
|42
|9
|45
|33
|11
|12
|10
|48
|49
|-1
|44
|33
|12
|8
|13
|47
|46
|1
|41
|33
|10
|11
|12
|45
|49
|-4
|38
|32
|10
|8
|14
|41
|52
|-11
|35
|33
|9
|8
|16
|28
|47
|-19
|32
|33
|6
|14
|13
|30
|44
|-14
|31
|33
|7
|10
|16
|32
|44
|-12
|31
|33
|7
|10
|16
|37
|60
|-23
|23
|33
|5
|8
|20
|29
|52
|-23
|16
|33
|3
|7
|23
|32
|76
|-44
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Arsenal defender Ben White is expected to miss the rest of the season with a right knee ligament injury. White, 28, was forced off in the first half of Arsenal’s Premier League victory over West Ham United on May 10. Mikel Arteta said after the match that “he doesn’t look good