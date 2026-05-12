ICONSPORT_366040_0049
Ben White

PSG : C'est confirmé, Arsenal lourdement handicapé pour la finale

PSG12 mai , 16:30
parQuentin Mallet
0
Sorti sur blessure lors du dernier déplacement des Gunners à West Ham, Ben White ne devrait pas refouler les terrains d'ici à la fin de la saison. Une bonne nouvelle pour le PSG avant la finale de Ligue des champions face à Arsenal.
Principalement utilisé dans la rotation par Mikel Arteta cette saison, Ben White restait un élément particulièrement fiable qui avait disputé la quasi intégralité de la double confrontation face à l'Atlético de Madrid en demi-finale de la Ligue des champions. Titularisé pour la cinquième fois consécutive (une première depuis 5 mois) à West Ham, le latéral droit britannique a dû laisser ses coéquipiers juste avant la demi-heure de jeu, touché au genou droit après un choc. Et ce qui était à craindre pour lui et Arsenal est finalement arrivé : le diagnostic indique que Ben White ne pourra plus rejouer d'ici à la fin de la saison car les ligaments du genou sont touchés, a indiqué The Athletic. Son retour est espéré pour la Coupe du monde avec l'Angleterre.
Comme dit l'adage, le malheur des uns fait le bonheur des autres. Cette absence relativement importante côté Gunners est une épine en moins pour Luis Enrique et le PSG. A seulement 18 jours de la finale de la Ligue des champions à Budapest, le tenant du titre peut compter sur un gros handicap chez les Londoniens, lesquels vont également en pâtir pour la course au titre en Premier League.
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12 mai , 18:35
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12 mai , 18:00
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12 mai , 17:30
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12 mai , 17:00
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12 mai , 16:00
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12 mai , 15:45
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Derniers commentaires

L3 : Ligue 1+ diffusera des matchs le jeudi

Quand tu vois les programmes tv tous les soirs , tu te dis que ça va passer avec Ligue 1+ de temps en temps … 🤪🇧🇷🇵🇹🇫🇷🇺🇦

OL : 5ME pour cet attaquant, Lyon hésite très fort

Sweet il est bidon ton Yaremchuk purée!! T'as des yeux ou quoi???

Les corners d'Arsenal, le PSG prend une décision radicale

Il faudra que toute l’équipe fasse un très gros match, c’est la finale avec un adversaire particulièrement déterminé … 😜🇵🇹🇧🇷🇫🇷🇺🇦

OM : Grégory Lorenzi arrive avec une terrible nouvelle

Insultant ? Non juste bon ne s'écrit pas avec un C, quand le respect est réciproque je converse avec grand plaisir même si les points de vue sont différents

Govou dévoile comment Fonseca plombe l’OL

Tout à fait Sid, tout à fait … 👍👍🇧🇷🇵🇹🇫🇷🇺🇦

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
73322345712744
2
Lens
67322147623329
3
LOSC Lille
61331878523517
4
O. Lyonnais
60331869533617
5
Rennes
59331788584711
6
O. Marseille
563317511604416
7
Monaco
54331661156497
8
Strasbourg
47321381151429
9
Lorient
45331112104849-1
10
Toulouse
44331281347461
11
Paris
41331011124549-4
12
Brest
3832108144152-11
13
Angers SCO
353398162847-19
14
Le Havre
3233614133044-14
15
Auxerre
3133710163244-12
16
Nice
3133710163760-23
17
Nantes
233358202952-23
18
Metz
163337233276-44

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