ICONSPORT_365613_0324

Afonso Moreira est injouable, l'OL tient une vraie pépite

OL03 mai , 23:10
parGuillaume Conte
6
Déchainé contre Rennes et encore auteur d'un but après celui face au PSG, Afonso Moreira confirme son talent au plus haut niveau. L'OL va devoir le bichonner cet été.
Absolument intenable ce dimanche soir contre Rennes, Afonso Moreira a montré pourquoi, malgré les retours en attaque, il restait un titulaire indiscutable de la formation de Paulo Fonseca. L’ailier portugais a fait la misère à son adversaire du soir, et a été présent dans tous les bons coups ou presque. Avec un but précieux qui a permis à l’OL de repasser devant à 3-2, l’ancien du Sporting confirme sa progression au meilleur des moments. Et si Malick Fofana n’est pas entré en jeu, c’est aussi parce que Moreira est tout simplement indispensable à l’heure actuelle avec l’OL.
La preuve, depuis qu’il est revenu de blessure, le Portugais porte la formation rhodanienne avec 4 victoires, 1 nul et 1 seule défaite. Résultat, il continue de faire grimper ses folles statistiques, de 8 buts et 10 passes décisives pour sa première saison en professionnel. De quoi impressionner même si à ce rythme, il faudra aussi se méfier des sollicitations cet été. Après son énorme match contre Rennes ce dimanche soir, Afonso Moreira confirme qu’aucune défense ne lui fait peur, lui qui avait mis à mal celle du PSG le mois dernier avec un but de gala face à Matvey Safonov.
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Derniers commentaires

Afonso Moreira est injouable, l'OL tient une vraie pépite

Fake news. Si c'était vrai, il serait nominé aux Trophées UNFP^^

L1 : L'OL assomme Rennes et fait un grand pas vers le podium

tu devrait faire une mise au vert toi aussi

L1 : L'OL assomme Rennes et fait un grand pas vers le podium

Sydney Il à modifier son message

L1 : L'OL assomme Rennes et fait un grand pas vers le podium

Tu viens de modifier ton commentaire 🫢

L1 : L'OL assomme Rennes et fait un grand pas vers le podium

Fait ta maligne copain 👊⚽🫢

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
70312245702743
2
Lens
64312047613328
3
O. Lyonnais
60321868523418
4
LOSC Lille
58321778513516
5
Rennes
56321688564610
6
Monaco
54321661056488
7
O. Marseille
533216511594415
8
Strasbourg
46311371150419
9
Lorient
42321012104449-5
10
Toulouse
41321181345450
11
Paris
41321011114447-3
12
Brest
3831108134151-10
13
Angers SCO
343297162746-19
14
Le Havre
3232614123043-13
15
Nice
3132710153658-22
16
Auxerre
2832610163043-13
17
Nantes
233258192951-22
18
Metz
163237223272-40

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