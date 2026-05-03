Afonso Moreira est injouable, l'OL tient une vraie pépite

Déchainé contre Rennes et encore auteur d'un but après celui face au PSG, Afonso Moreira confirme son talent au plus haut niveau. L'OL va devoir le bichonner cet été.

Absolument intenable ce dimanche soir contre Rennes, Afonso Moreira a montré pourquoi, malgré les retours en attaque, il restait un titulaire indiscutable de la formation de Paulo Fonseca. L’ailier portugais a fait la misère à son adversaire du soir, et a été présent dans tous les bons coups ou presque. Avec un but précieux qui a permis à l’OL de repasser devant à 3-2, l’ancien du Sporting confirme sa progression au meilleur des moments. Et si Malick Fofana n’est pas entré en jeu, c’est aussi parce que Moreira est tout simplement indispensable à l’heure actuelle avec l’OL

La preuve, depuis qu’il est revenu de blessure, le Portugais porte la formation rhodanienne avec 4 victoires, 1 nul et 1 seule défaite. Résultat, il continue de faire grimper ses folles statistiques, de 8 buts et 10 passes décisives pour sa première saison en professionnel. De quoi impressionner même si à ce rythme, il faudra aussi se méfier des sollicitations cet été. Après son énorme match contre Rennes ce dimanche soir, Afonso Moreira confirme qu’aucune défense ne lui fait peur, lui qui avait mis à mal celle du PSG le mois dernier avec un but de gala face à Matvey Safonov.