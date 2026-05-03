ICONSPORT_365622_0044

Serie A : Marcus Thuram offre un 21e titre à l'Inter Milan

Serie A03 mai , 22:38
parAlexis Rose
0
35e journée de Serie A :
Stade Giuseppe-Meazza.
Inter Milan - Parme : 2-0.
Buts : Marcus Thuram (45e+1), Mkhitaryan (80e) pour l’Inter Milan.
Avec cette nouvelle victoire, l’Inter Milan s’assure de terminer premier du championnat d’Italie en prenant 12 points d’avance sur Naples à trois journées de la fin. Grâce à ce but du Français Marcus Thuram, l’Inter s’adjuge donc officiellement le 21e titre de son histoire.
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Derniers commentaires

Afonso Moreira est injouable, l'OL tient une vraie pépite

Fake news. Si c'était vrai, il serait nominé aux Trophées UNFP^^

L1 : L'OL assomme Rennes et fait un grand pas vers le podium

tu devrait faire une mise au vert toi aussi

L1 : L'OL assomme Rennes et fait un grand pas vers le podium

Sydney Il à modifier son message

L1 : L'OL assomme Rennes et fait un grand pas vers le podium

Tu viens de modifier ton commentaire 🫢

L1 : L'OL assomme Rennes et fait un grand pas vers le podium

Fait ta maligne copain 👊⚽🫢

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
70312245702743
2
Lens
64312047613328
3
O. Lyonnais
60321868523418
4
LOSC Lille
58321778513516
5
Rennes
56321688564610
6
Monaco
54321661056488
7
O. Marseille
533216511594415
8
Strasbourg
46311371150419
9
Lorient
42321012104449-5
10
Toulouse
41321181345450
11
Paris
41321011114447-3
12
Brest
3831108134151-10
13
Angers SCO
343297162746-19
14
Le Havre
3232614123043-13
15
Nice
3132710153658-22
16
Auxerre
2832610163043-13
17
Nantes
233258192951-22
18
Metz
163237223272-40

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