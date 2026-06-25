Equateur - Allemagne : les compos (22h00 sur M6 et beIN Sports 1)

https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b188e10736652f3af68a5b94eb5f864359ba9970eebbae07abcf75b807b4b977.png
Normal vu comment ils ont été traités par certains dirigeants et pas mal de supporters...
Toute façon il faut bien un nom
Oui
hors sujet
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loading
Für Deutschland! 🇩🇪 Das ist unsere Startelf gegen Ecuador 👇️ #fifaworldcup #dfbteam 📸 DFB