OM : Longoria fait le ménage dans le vestiaire

Ruben Blanco

OM03 janv. , 12:20
parMehdi Lunay
0
Absent des terrains depuis près de 2 ans, Ruben Blanco se contente de faire le nombre à l'Olympique de Marseille. Troisième dans la hiérarchie des gardiens, l'Espagnol arrive en fin de contrat l'été prochain. Toutefois, deux clubs envisagent de le faire partir avant.
A l'image de son nom de famille, Ruben Blanco est totalement effacé de la mémoire des supporters marseillais. Le gardien de but espagnol n'a plus joué avec l'OM depuis le 18 février 2024. C'était à l'occasion d'un déplacement à Brest en Ligue 1. Numéro 2 derrière Pau Lopez à l'époque, il a vu son compatriote s'en aller l'été suivant mais Geronimo Rulli et Jeffrey de Lange ont fait le chemin inverse. L'Argentin est titulaire indiscutable dans les cages phocéennes, le Néerlandais le supplée et Blanco ne sert plus à rien.

Deux clubs espagnols foncent sur Blanco

Le joueur de 30 ans fait uniquement le nombre au sein de l'effectif dirigé par Roberto de Zerbi. Il attend tranquillement la fin de son contrat prévue pour juin prochain. Néanmoins, deux formations espagnoles veulent le sortir du repos forcé dès janvier. Il s'agit du Racing Santander et de Grenade, deux clubs de Liga 2, selon le journaliste Luca Bendoni. Deux projets modestes sur le papier qui ont pourtant convaincu le gardien de l'OM. Celui-ci veut s'en aller au plus vite de Marseille.
« Braga hésite à prêter Alaa Bellaarouch malgré la proposition officielle du Racing Santander. Le club espagnol continue de chercher un gardien et a ajouté Ruben Blanco, 30 ans, à sa liste. Blanco souhaite quitter Marseille, et Grenade a également formulé une offre », écrit sur X le journaliste italien de Sky Sports. Actuel leader de la deuxième division espagnole, Santander pourrait lui permettre de se frotter au Real Madrid et au FC Barcelone dès la saison prochaine. Une opportunité qui ne se refuse pas après 2 années sans match.
R. Blanco Veiga

R. Blanco Veiga

SpainEspagne Âge 30 Gardien

Champions League

Matchs0
Buts0
Passes décisives0
Jaune0
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0

Ligue 1

Matchs0
Buts0
Passes décisives0
Jaune0
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0
0
Derniers commentaires

Donald Trump kidnappe le président du Vénézuela, la FIFA incendiée !

Là, on avait vu le plus grand léchage de cul de tous les temps !

PSG-OM, De Zerbi prêt à jeter l'éponge

Ben alors ferme la tu ouin ouin deja de votre calendrier tocard

PSG-OM, De Zerbi prêt à jeter l'éponge

Les prix ne sont pas cher comme ton club de plouc

PSG-OM, De Zerbi prêt à jeter l'éponge

Ouin ouin tu connais le plouc

PSG-OM, De Zerbi prêt à jeter l'éponge

Ben alors la Chouineuse tu as oublié ta couche. Tu pleur car ta mère ne t’en prête pas sale plouc que tu es

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Lens
40171313311318
2
Paris Saint Germain
36161132351421
3
O. Marseille
32161024361521
4
LOSC Lille
32161024332013
5
O. Lyonnais
271683522166
6
Rennes
271676327243
7
Strasbourg
231672725205
8
Toulouse
231765624222
9
Monaco
23167272627-1
10
Angers SCO
22166461718-1
11
Brest
19165472127-6
12
Lorient
18164661928-9
13
Nice
17165291929-10
14
Paris
16164482129-8
15
Le Havre
15163671322-9
16
Auxerre
121633101425-11
17
Nantes
11162591428-14
18
Metz
111632111737-20

Loading