Après l’OM, l’Inter ne reconnaît plus Pavard
Benjamin Pavard

Après l’OM, l’Inter ne reconnaît plus Pavard

OM20 juil. , 23:00
parEric Bethsy
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Non conservé par l’Olympique de Marseille, Benjamin Pavard espère se relancer à l’Inter Milan. Le défenseur français affiche une grande détermination et incite les Nerazzurri à le conserver la saison prochaine.
Et si l’Olympique de Marseille avait provoqué un déclic chez Benjamin Pavard ? Décevant pendant son prêt la saison dernière, le défenseur polyvalent n’a pas été conservé par le club phocéen. La nouvelle direction n’a pas souhaité lever l’option d’achat à 15 millions d’euros. Sans doute une déception pour le Français revenu métamorphosé à l’Inter Milan. Depuis la reprise de l’entraînement le 13 juillet, l’ancien joueur du Bayern Munich affiche une grande détermination avec les Nerazzurri.
Son attitude prouve une envie de se relancer avec le champion d’Italie. Il y a encore quelques semaines, la presse transalpine lui accordait toujours le statut d’indésirable. Mais La Gazzetta dello Sport n’est plus aussi catégorique sur son avenir, surtout après la déclaration de l’entraîneur Cristian Chivu la semaine dernière. « Pavard est notre joueur, rappelait le coach de l’Inter Milan devant les médias. Vous connaissez les choix que nous avons faits la saison dernière. Maintenant il est revenu et nous aurons l'occasion de le voir travailler dans les prochains jours et de prendre une décision. »

Pavard ne sera plus prêté

Benjamin Pavard a bien reçu le message de son entraîneur et ses efforts pourraient être récompensés. Ses dirigeants n’écartent pas pour autant son départ, mais seulement à condition de conclure un transfert définitif. L’inter Milan ne souhaite plus prêter son défenseur sous contrat jusqu’en 2028. Pour le moment, aucune offre ne correspond aux attentes du cador italien également conscient que le salaire net de l’international tricolore (5 millions d’euros par an) ne facilite pas son départ. Benjamin Pavard ne s’en plaindra pas, lui qui souhaite rebondir en priorité avec son club.
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