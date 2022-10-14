Strasbourg - LOSC : les compos (21h sur Prime Vidéo)

Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo de Strasbourg : 

Sels, Dagba, Djiku, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Delaine, Bellegarde, Prcic, Sissoko, Diallo, Gameiro

Compo du LOSC :

Chevalier, Zedadka, Fonte, Djalo, Ismaily, André, A.Gomes, Ounas, Cabella, Bamba, David

 