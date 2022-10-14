Strasbourg - LOSC : les compos (21h sur Prime Vidéo)

Compo de Strasbourg :
Sels, Dagba, Djiku, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Delaine, Bellegarde, Prcic, Sissoko, Diallo, Gameiro
Notre Sponsor Régional @Numerize vous présente le 𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐞́𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 du Racing face au @losclive ! ⚔️— Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) October 14, 2022
Compo du LOSC :
Chevalier, Zedadka, Fonte, Djalo, Ismaily, André, A.Gomes, Ounas, Cabella, Bamba, David
Les onze Dogues qui débuteront ce match ⚜— LOSC (@losclive) October 14, 2022
