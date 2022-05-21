OM - Strasbourg : les compos (21h sur C+Décalé)

Compo de l'OM :
Mandanda - Caleta-Car, Peres, Kamara - Rongier, Gueye, Gerson, Guendouzi, Under - Harit, Milik
Et voici le 𝗫𝗜 𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗲́𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 olympien pour cet #OMRCSA, dernier match de cette saison de @Ligue1UberEats ! pic.twitter.com/32qJxHu4PU— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) May 21, 2022
Compo de Strasbourg :
Sels - Guilbert, Nyamsi, Djiku, Perrin, Caci - Prcic, Aholou, Thomasson - Gameiro, Ajorque
🚨 #OMRCSA I Notre Sponsor Régional @Numerize vous présente 𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐞́𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 du Racing face à l'@OM_Officiel ! ⚔️— Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) May 21, 2022
