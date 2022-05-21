OM - Strasbourg : les compos (21h sur C+Décalé)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue 1.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo de l'OM :

Mandanda - Caleta-Car, Peres, Kamara - Rongier, Gueye, Gerson, Guendouzi, Under - Harit, Milik

Compo de Strasbourg :

Sels - Guilbert, Nyamsi, Djiku, Perrin, Caci - Prcic, Aholou, Thomasson - Gameiro, Ajorque

 