Nice-Strasbourg ‍: Les compositions (17h05 sur Canal+ Foot)

Nice-Strasbourg : Les compositions (17h05 sur Canal+ Foot)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue 1.
Par Hadrien Rivayrand

La composition de Nice : Bulka - Atal, Todibo, Dante (c), Bard - Boudaoui, Ndayishimiye, Sanson - Laborde, Moffi, Diop

La composition de Strasbourg : Sels (c) - Perrin, Nyamsi, Sylla - Guilbert, Doukouré, Deminguet, Delaine, Sissoko - Diarra, Emegha

 