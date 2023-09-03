Nice-Strasbourg ‍: Les compositions (17h05 sur Canal+ Foot)

La composition de Nice : Bulka - Atal, Todibo, Dante (c), Bard - Boudaoui, Ndayishimiye, Sanson - Laborde, Moffi, Diop
Voici le 1️⃣1️⃣ pour affronter le @RCSA.
Coup d'envoi à 17h05 !
La composition de Strasbourg : Sels (c) - Perrin, Nyamsi, Sylla - Guilbert, Doukouré, Deminguet, Delaine, Sissoko - Diarra, Emegha
🚨 #OGCNRCSA | 𝐋𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚̀ 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐞 !
