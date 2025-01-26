Le Havre - Brest ‍: Les compos (15h sur DAZN)

Le Havre - Brest : Les compos (15h sur DAZN)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue 1.
Par Quentin Mallet

Le Havre :

Gorgelin – Nego, Sangante (c), Lloris, Zouaoui – Casimir, Ndiaye, Targhalline, Sabbi - Soumaré, Ayew.

Brest : 

Bizot - Zogbe, Coulibaly, Chardonnet (c), Lala - Magnetti, Camara - Faivre, Sima, Del Castillo - Ajorque.

 