Le Havre - Brest ‍: Les compos (15h sur DAZN)

Le Havre :
Gorgelin – Nego, Sangante (c), Lloris, Zouaoui – Casimir, Ndiaye, Targhalline, Sabbi - Soumaré, Ayew.
Le Onze des Ciel&Marine !
Brest :
Bizot - Zogbe, Coulibaly, Chardonnet (c), Lala - Magnetti, Camara - Faivre, Sima, Del Castillo - Ajorque.
𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗶𝘀 !
Voici le 𝐎𝐍𝐙𝐄 de départ pour affronter Le Havre AC !