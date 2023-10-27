Clermont - Nice ‍: les compos (21h sur Prime Vidéo)

Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo de Clermont : 

Diaw, Seidu, Pelmard, Caufriez, Konaté, Gonalons, Gastien, Allevinah, Magnin, Cham, Nicholson

Compo de Nice :

Bulka, Rosario, Todibo, Dante, Bard, Ndayishimiye, Boudaoui, Sanson, Laborde, Guessand, Boga

 