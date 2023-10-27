Clermont - Nice ‍: les compos (21h sur Prime Vidéo)

Compo de Clermont :
Diaw, Seidu, Pelmard, Caufriez, Konaté, Gonalons, Gastien, Allevinah, Magnin, Cham, Nicholson
⚔️ Voici notre XI de départ pour ce match face à l'@ogcnice ! #NousSommesClermont 🌋 #CF63OGCN pic.twitter.com/lPsp3Lc4yX— Clermont Foot 63 (@ClermontFoot) October 27, 2023
Compo de Nice :
Bulka, Rosario, Todibo, Dante, Bard, Ndayishimiye, Boudaoui, Sanson, Laborde, Guessand, Boga
Le 1️⃣1️⃣ de l’#OGCNice pour affronter le @ClermontFoot, avec la 2e titularisation d'Evann Guessand cette saison 🔴⚫️#IssaNissa pic.twitter.com/l0I0OQRRZx— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) October 27, 2023