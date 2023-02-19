Brest - Monaco : les compos (15h sur Prime Vidéo)

Compo de Brest :
Bizot, Brassier, Hérelle, Duverne, Lala, Lees-Melou, Belkebla, Camara, Del Castillo, Elis, Le Douaron
Et voici le 𝗫𝗜 brestois pour affronter l' @AS_Monaco ! 👇#SB29ASM | #AllezBrest 🔴⚪⚔ pic.twitter.com/1rQqXQhqqa— Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) February 19, 2023
Compo de Monaco :
Nübel, Matsima, Disasi, Sarr, C.Henrique, Diatta, Fofana, Matazo, Golovine, Ben Seghir, Ben Yedder
👥 Le 𝗫𝗜 𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗲́𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 monégasque 🆚 @SB29— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) February 19, 2023
‣ #SB29ASM pic.twitter.com/2sSwhQGdFV