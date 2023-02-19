Brest - Monaco : les compos (15h sur Prime Vidéo)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue 1.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo de Brest : 

Bizot, Brassier, Hérelle, Duverne, Lala, Lees-Melou, Belkebla, Camara, Del Castillo, Elis, Le Douaron

Compo de Monaco : 

Nübel, Matsima, Disasi, Sarr, C.Henrique, Diatta, Fofana, Matazo, Golovine, Ben Seghir, Ben Yedder

 