Auxerre - Rennes ‍: Les compositions (17h sur DAZN 1)

La composition d'Auxerre : Léon - Hoever, Diomandé, Jubal (c), Akpa, Mensah - Perrin, Owusu, Danois, Traoré - Bair
🔵 𝐋𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨 𝐚𝐮𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞 ⚪— AJ Auxerre (@AJA) November 3, 2024
Voici notre 1⃣1⃣ pour débuter la rencontre ! ⚔️#TeamAJA #AJASRFC pic.twitter.com/tsRdQwGoII
La composition de Rennes : Mandanda (c) - Hateboer, Østigård, Wooh, Truffert - Matusiwa, Kamara - Blas, Gomez, Jota - Kalimuendo
J10, le 𝗫𝗜 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 𝗲𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝗶𝗿 pour défier Auxerre à l'Abbé-Deschamps 👥 #AJASRFC pic.twitter.com/Uw9mfw8gsw— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) November 3, 2024