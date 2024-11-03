Auxerre - Rennes ‍: Les compositions (17h sur DAZN 1)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue 1.
Par Hadrien Rivayrand

La composition d'Auxerre : Léon - Hoever, Diomandé, Jubal (c), Akpa, Mensah - Perrin, Owusu, Danois, Traoré - Bair

La composition de Rennes : Mandanda (c) - Hateboer, Østigård, Wooh, Truffert - Matusiwa, Kamara - Blas, Gomez, Jota - Kalimuendo

 