Auxerre - Lorient : les compos (21h sur Prime Vidéo)

Compo d'Auxerre :

Costil, Joly, Jubal, Coeff, Mensah, Touré, Hein, Sakhi, Autret, Perrin, Niang

Compo de Lorient :

Mvogo, Le Goff, Talbi, Laporte, G.Kalulu, Abergel, Le Fée, S.Diarra, Ouattara, Ponceau, Moffi

 