Union Saint-Gilloise - OM : les compos (21h sur C+Foot)

Ligue des Champions09 déc. , 19:54
parMehdi Lunay
Compo de l'Union Saint-Gilloise : Scherpen - Khalaïli, K.Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen - Van De Perre, Zorgane, Schoofs - Niang, Rodriguez, Florucz
Compo de l'Olympique de Marseille : Rulli - Emerson, Aguerd, Murillo, Weah - Hojbjerg, Vermeeren, O'Riley - Greenwood, Paixao, Aubameyang
Loading