LdC : Greenwood place l'OM sur une voie royale (vidéo)

Quelle galère … Incroyable 😤🇧🇷🇵🇹🇫🇷🇺🇦
L OM souffre
non merci, ca te fait mal hein?
Wow......
toi non plus
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|34
|15
|11
|1
|3
|26
|13
|13
|33
|15
|10
|3
|2
|32
|12
|20
|29
|15
|9
|2
|4
|35
|15
|20
|29
|15
|9
|2
|4
|29
|17
|12
|24
|15
|7
|3
|5
|21
|16
|5
|24
|15
|6
|6
|3
|24
|23
|1
|23
|15
|7
|2
|6
|26
|26
|0
|22
|15
|7
|1
|7
|25
|20
|5
|20
|15
|5
|5
|5
|21
|19
|2
|19
|15
|5
|4
|6
|20
|24
|-4
|19
|15
|5
|4
|6
|13
|17
|-4
|17
|15
|5
|2
|8
|19
|27
|-8
|17
|15
|4
|5
|6
|19
|28
|-9
|16
|15
|4
|4
|7
|21
|26
|-5
|15
|15
|3
|6
|6
|13
|21
|-8
|12
|15
|3
|3
|9
|11
|21
|-10
|11
|15
|2
|5
|8
|13
|24
|-11
|11
|15
|3
|2
|10
|15
|34
|-19
Loading
L'OM PREND LES DEVANTS FACE À L'UNION SAINT-GILLOISE ! ⚡️ Les Marseillais ont retourné la situation avant la pause, et c'est à vivre sur CANAL+FOOT 🤩 #USGOM | #UCL