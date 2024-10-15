Thomas Tuchel dit yes à l'Angleterre ‍!

Un Allemand pour diriger les Anglais, un scénario qui était impensable il y a peu et qui va devenir réalité grâce à Thomas Tuchel.

Après l'ère Gareth Southgate, l'équipe d'Angleterre avait besoin d'un cador pour diriger ses stars. Quoi de mieux qu'un vainqueur de Ligue des champions pour être sélectionneur. Sacré en C1 avec Chelsea en 2021, Thomas Tuchel va revenir en Angleterre pour diriger les Three Lions. Selon la presse anglaise et notamment The Times, l'ancien entraîneur du PSG a trouvé un accord avec la fédération anglaise pour succéder à l'intérimaire Lee Carsley. Tuchel sera le troisième sélectionneur non-britannique après le Suédois Sven-Goran Eriksson (2001-2006) et l'Italien Fabio Capello (2008-2012). Il aura pour mission de guider la bande à Bellingham et Kane jusqu'au sacre mondial en 2026.

🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Tuchel has agreed to become the new England manager after concluding a deal with the Football Association and an unveiling is expected this week



