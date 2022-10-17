Ballon d'Or 2022 : Le classement se dévoile officiellement

Dans : Foot Mondial.

Par Claude Dautel

Dans un très très long teasing, le palmarès du Ballon d'Or 2022 est officialisé ce lundi par les organisateurs. Il faudra attendre le début de soirée pour connaître le nom du successeur de Lionel Messi. En attendant, le classement est dévoilé du Top 30 au Ballon d'Or.

Classement du Ballon d’Or 2022

16. Virgil van Dijk (HOL, 31 ans ; Liverpool)

17. Casemiro (BRÉ, 30 ans ; Real Madrid/Manchester United)

17. Dusan Vlahovic (SER, 22 ans ; Fiorentina/Juventus Turin)

17. Luis Diaz (COL, 25 ans ; Porto/Liverpool)

20. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, 37 ans ; Juventus/Manchester United)

21. Harry Kane (ANG, 29 ans ; Tottenham)

22. Bernardo Silva (POR, 28 ans ; Manchester City)

22. Trent Alexander-Arnold (ANG, 23 ans ; Liverpool)

22. Phil Foden (ANG, 22 ans ; Manchester City)

25. Darwin Nunez (URU, 23 ans ; Benfica/Liverpool)

25. Christopher Nkunku (FRA, 24 ans ; RB Leipzig)

25. Joao Cancelo (POR, 28 ans ; Manchester City)

25. Antonio Rüdiger (ALL, 29 ans ; Chelsea/Real Madrid)

25. Mike Maignan (FRA, 27 ans ; AC Milan)

25. Joshua Kimmich (ALL, 27 ans ; Bayern Munich)

