L'Olympiakos et Marcelo, c'est déjà fini

Dans un communiqué, l'Olympiakos a officialisé ce samedi la fin du contrat de Marcelo. L'ancien défenseur brésilien du Real Madrid avait signé avec le club grec au mercato d'été 2022 alors qu'il était libre.

The entire #Olympiacos family would like to thank @MarceloM12 for his cooperation and presence in Olympiacos. The time he stayed with us was brief but enough to create everlasting bonds. He knows that in Greece, in Piraeus he will always have friends!#Marcelo #M12 #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/mo4r3kvrsW