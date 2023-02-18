L'Olympiakos et Marcelo, c'est déjà fini

Par Claude Dautel

Dans un communiqué, l'Olympiakos a officialisé ce samedi la fin du contrat de Marcelo. L'ancien défenseur brésilien du Real Madrid avait signé avec le club grec au mercato d'été 2022 alors qu'il était libre.

 