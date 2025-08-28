Nkunku quitte Chelsea pour l'AC Milan

Nkunku quitte Chelsea pour l'AC Milan

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Serie A.
Par Claude Dautel

Après deux saisons passées à Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku s'apprête à quitter le club londonien pour s'engager à l'AC Milan. Fabrizio Romano confirme l'accord total entre les deux équipes pour un transfert à 35ME plus des bonus. Le joueur formé au PSG va signer jusqu'en 2030 avec les Rossoneri. 

 