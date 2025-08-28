Nkunku quitte Chelsea pour l'AC Milan

Après deux saisons passées à Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku s'apprête à quitter le club londonien pour s'engager à l'AC Milan. Fabrizio Romano confirme l'accord total entre les deux équipes pour un transfert à 35ME plus des bonus. Le joueur formé au PSG va signer jusqu'en 2030 avec les Rossoneri.
🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan, here we go! Deal verbally agreed in principle between the clubs.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2025
AC Milan and Chelsea are set to prepare documents today, fee will be in the region of €35m with add-ons.
Nkunku said yes to 5 year contract yesterday, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/aAVUkz8TSe