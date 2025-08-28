Nkunku quitte Chelsea pour l'AC Milan

Après deux saisons passées à Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku s'apprête à quitter le club londonien pour s'engager à l'AC Milan. Fabrizio Romano confirme l'accord total entre les deux équipes pour un transfert à 35ME plus des bonus. Le joueur formé au PSG va signer jusqu'en 2030 avec les Rossoneri.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan, here we go! Deal verbally agreed in principle between the clubs.



AC Milan and Chelsea are set to prepare documents today, fee will be in the region of €35m with add-ons.



Nkunku said yes to 5 year contract yesterday, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/aAVUkz8TSe