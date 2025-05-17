Dean Huijsen au Real Madrid, c'est signé

Dean Huijsen au Real Madrid, c'est signé

Publié Dans : Liga.
Par Claude Dautel

Le Real Madrid s'apprête à officialiser la signature pour cinq ans de Dean Huijsen, le défenseur international espagnol de Bournemouth. Le joueur de 20 ans quitte le club anglais pour 60 millions d'euros. Madrid souhaitait le faire signer rapidement afin qu'il puisse participer au Mondial des clubs cet été. 

 