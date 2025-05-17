Dean Huijsen au Real Madrid, c'est signé

Le Real Madrid s'apprête à officialiser la signature pour cinq ans de Dean Huijsen, le défenseur international espagnol de Bournemouth. Le joueur de 20 ans quitte le club anglais pour 60 millions d'euros. Madrid souhaitait le faire signer rapidement afin qu'il puisse participer au Mondial des clubs cet été.

🚨⚪️ Understand Dean Huijsen has now signed his contract as new Real Madrid player!



Deal completed, all signed also between clubs with Bournemouth for £50m fee.



Contract until June 2030, medical done yesterday in London.



Huijsen will be ready to play the FIFA Club World Cup. pic.twitter.com/vHW6p484wK