PL : Liverpool pousse Leicester vers la D2

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

36e journée de Premier League

King Power Stadium

Liverpool bat Leicester : 3 à 0

Buts : Jones (33e, 36e), Alexander-Arnold (71e) pour Liverpool 

Classement de Premier League

1e. Manchester City 85 pts (-1m)

2e. Arsenal 81 pts

3e. Newcastle 66 pts (-1m)

4e. Manchester United 65 pts (-1m)

5e. Liverpool 65 pts

6e. Brighton 58 pts (-2m)

16e. Nottingham Forest 34 pts

17e. Everton 32 pts

18e. Leeds 31 pts

19e. Leicester 30 pts

20e. Southampton 24 pts

 