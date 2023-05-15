PL : Liverpool pousse Leicester vers la D2

36e journée de Premier League
King Power Stadium
Liverpool bat Leicester : 3 à 0
Buts : Jones (33e, 36e), Alexander-Arnold (71e) pour Liverpool
Classement de Premier League
1e. Manchester City 85 pts (-1m)
2e. Arsenal 81 pts
3e. Newcastle 66 pts (-1m)
4e. Manchester United 65 pts (-1m)
5e. Liverpool 65 pts
6e. Brighton 58 pts (-2m)
16e. Nottingham Forest 34 pts
17e. Everton 32 pts
18e. Leeds 31 pts
19e. Leicester 30 pts
20e. Southampton 24 pts
Full-time.#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/GxS8u5Us7c— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023