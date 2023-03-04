PL : L'incroyable victoire d'Arsenal !

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

26e journée de Premier League

Emirates Stadium

Arsenal bat Bournemouth : 3 à 2

Buts : Partey (62e), White (70e), Nelson (90e+7) pour Arsenal; Billing (1e), Senesi (57e) pour Arsenal

Classement de Premier League

1e. Arsenal 63 pts

2e. Manchester City 58 pts

19e. Bournemouth 21 pts

 