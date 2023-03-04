PL : L'incroyable victoire d'Arsenal !

26e journée de Premier League
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal bat Bournemouth : 3 à 2
Buts : Partey (62e), White (70e), Nelson (90e+7) pour Arsenal; Billing (1e), Senesi (57e) pour Arsenal
Until the very end. This team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R6CdhmHrE7— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 4, 2023
Classement de Premier League
1e. Arsenal 63 pts
2e. Manchester City 58 pts
19e. Bournemouth 21 pts
LA VICTOIRE À LA DERNIÈRE SECONDE POUR ARSENAL ❗️😱— CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) March 4, 2023
QUELLE FRAPPE DE REISS NELSON 💥#ARSBOU | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/MVyY77nHBd