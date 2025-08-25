Liverpool arrache la victoire à Newcastle

Liverpool arrache la victoire à Newcastle

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

2e journée de Premier League

St. James' Park

Liverpool bat Newcastle : 3 à 2

Buts : Guimaraes (57e), Osula (88e) pour Newcastle, Gravenberch (35e), Ekitike (46e), Ngumoha (90e+10) pour Liverpool

Expulsion : Gordon (Newcastle) à la 45e+3

 