Liverpool arrache la victoire à Newcastle

2e journée de Premier League
St. James' Park
Liverpool bat Newcastle : 3 à 2
Buts : Guimaraes (57e), Osula (88e) pour Newcastle, Gravenberch (35e), Ekitike (46e), Ngumoha (90e+10) pour Liverpool
Expulsion : Gordon (Newcastle) à la 45e+3
GET IN!!! ✊ #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/pY5SwVLWtR— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2025
😱 NGUMOHA À LA 90+10' !!!! DU HAUT DE SES 16 ANS L'ANGLAIS VIENT OFFRIR LA VICTOIRE AUX REDS !#NEWLIV | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/Xj1MPd87Rr— CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) August 25, 2025