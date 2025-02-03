Kroupi signe à Bournemouth mais finit la saison avec Lorient

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

Le club anglais de Bournemouth a officialisé la signature d'Eli Junior Kroupi, mais l'avant-centre de 18 ans va finir la saison de L2 avec son club actuel, le FC Lorient, où il est désormais prêté avant de rejoindre la Premier League la saison prochaine. Le montant du transfert du joueur des Merlus n'a pas été dévoilé.

 