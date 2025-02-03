Kroupi signe à Bournemouth mais finit la saison avec Lorient

Le club anglais de Bournemouth a officialisé la signature d'Eli Junior Kroupi, mais l'avant-centre de 18 ans va finir la saison de L2 avec son club actuel, le FC Lorient, où il est désormais prêté avant de rejoindre la Premier League la saison prochaine. Le montant du transfert du joueur des Merlus n'a pas été dévoilé.

We are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of FC Lorient attacker Eli Junior Kroupi 🙌



The 18-year-old French youth international will remain with the Ligue 2 club for the rest of the 2024/25 season on loan 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ypQs7mRSh4