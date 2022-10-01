Arsenal, roi de Londres et d'Angleterre !

Arsenal, roi de Londres et d'Angleterre !

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

9e journée de Premier League

Emirates Stadium

Arsenal bat Tottenham : 3 à 1

Buts : Partey (20e), Jesus (49e), Xhaka (67e) pour Arsenal; Kane (31e sp) pour Tottenham

Expulsion : Royal (Tottenham) à la 62e

Classement Premier League

1e. Arsenal 21 pts

2e. Manchester City 17 pts (-1m)

3e. Tottenham 17 pts

4e. Brighton 13 pts (-1m)

5e. Manchester United 12 pts (-1m)

 