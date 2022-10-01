Arsenal, roi de Londres et d'Angleterre !

9e journée de Premier League
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal bat Tottenham : 3 à 1
Buts : Partey (20e), Jesus (49e), Xhaka (67e) pour Arsenal; Kane (31e sp) pour Tottenham
Expulsion : Royal (Tottenham) à la 62e
Classement Premier League
1e. Arsenal 21 pts
2e. Manchester City 17 pts (-1m)
3e. Tottenham 17 pts
4e. Brighton 13 pts (-1m)
5e. Manchester United 12 pts (-1m)
