Angleterre - Suisse ‍: Les compos (18h sur TF1 et Beinsports)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Euro 2024.
Par Claude Dautel

Compo de l'Angleterre

Pickford, Walker, Stones, Konsa, Trippier, Mainoo, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Compo de la Suisse

Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Aebischer, Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder, Vargas, Ndoye, Embolo

 